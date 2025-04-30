MARKET OUTLOOK

2026 Investment Outlook: Resilience and rebalancing

We believe the market can continue to rise in the new year, and we expect new opportunities to be unlocked as market leadership evolves.

Find out more
2026 Investment Outlook
unit prices

Unit prices

how to invest

How to invest

Invesco Online

Adviser Login

Our funds

Editor's picks

Latest insights

Showing 0 of 0

Invesco Global Consulting

Invesco Global Consulting is the industry’s largest communication and consulting services group with a focus on financial professionals.¹ Our research-based resources and actionable insights are crafted to focus on four key aspects of your business: new business development, wealth management, practice management, and client service.

 

Visit Invesco Global Consulting Opens in a new tab Contact the Invesco Global Consulting team