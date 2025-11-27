2026 Investment Outlook: Resilience and rebalancing

We anticipate economic growth to pick up modestly, driven by central banks cutting interest rates and governments providing targeted stimulus. But even a modest improvement in growth can have meaningful implications for financial markets.

A reacceleration in economic activity, supported by monetary and fiscal policy, creates an opportunity for investors to diversify — which may be particularly welcome given investor concerns that tech stocks may be expensive and that they’ve been dominating the returns of traditional, market-cap-weighted indexes.

Investment opportunities: In our view, diversification opportunities include investing in cyclical sectors as well as smaller capitalisation and value-oriented stocks.