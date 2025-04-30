Whitepaper

Senior Secured Loans myths busted - 10 reasons you need to take a second look at the asset class

30 April 2025
Invesco Australia
Senior Secured Loans Myths Busted

Key takeaways

Safer than you think

1

Secured by a company’s assets, sitting at the top of the capital structure, and having first right of repayment; Senior Secured Loans are more secure than bonds.

Market misconceptions

2

Large and highly diverse, the Senior Secured Loans market is worth over US$2.0 trillion and includes diverse companies, many of whom are household names.

Company concerns

3

Companies are in better shape than expected and seem to be handling the elevated interest rate environment, with leverage declining and interest coverage ratios remaining healthy.

Senior Secured Loans are often overlooked in favour of traditional bonds due to misconceptions about their safety, liquidity, and portfolio fit. However, a closer analysis reveals that these loans offer some unique advantages.

In this paper we debunk ten of the most common myths surrounding Senior Secured Loans and explain why we think they’re a valuable addition to an investor’s portfolio. 

