How to invest
Invesco Australia

How to invest

Instruction: Change of selection promptly shifts the focus to a matching heading further down, on the same page.

Before you invest

Investor requirements

  1. Investors must be over 18 years old. 
  2. Investors must be based in Australia.
  3. The minimum investment amount is $20,000.

Required reading

As part of the application process you will be asked to confirm you have read and understood the following investment documents:

  1. Relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS)
  2. Relevant Target Determination Document (TMD)
  3. Additional Information Document
  4. Terms and Conditions.

Required information

When completing your application, please ensure you have the following information available:

  1. Investor mobile phone number
  2. Investor email address
  3. Investor identification documentation (either driver's license or passport)
  4. Investor Tax File Number, or ABN/ACN/ARSN.

Applications

Invest via BPAY®

Who can use BPAY®?

Existing Invesco investors can use BPAY® to apply for additional units in an eligible fund.

For more information, please contact Client Services on clientservices.au@invesco.com or on Freecall 1800 813 500.

How do I use BPay®?

1. Read the Product Disclosure Statement for the fund you are investing in.

2. Invest using BPAY® from your nominated financial institution.

3. Enter the relevant Invesco BPAY® Biller Code for the fund you are investing in (see the table of eligible funds below).

4. Enter your 10-digit Customer Reference Number (CRN).

5. Enter the amount you wish to invest.

You will receive a transaction confirmation once your funds have been unitised.

How do I get my BPAY® Customer Reference Number?

Existing investors can locate their CRN on their Transaction Statements.

What is the BPAY® Biller Code?

BPAY® Biller Code Invesco fund name
326140 Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class A
326157 Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class R
326165 Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A
326199 Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
326207 Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged
326215 Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class A
326223 Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class R
326231 Invesco True Balance Fund - Class A
326256 Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class A
326264 Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class M
326272 Invesco True Balance Fund - Class M
326280 Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class M

  • Visit www.bpay.com.au.

    BPAY® is a service and registered trademark of BPAY® Pty Ltd ABN 69 079 137 518.

Need Help?

Contact Client Services

Email: clientservices.au@invesco.com
Freecall: 1800 813 500