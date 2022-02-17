How to invest
Before you invest
Investor requirements
- Investors must be over 18 years old.
- Investors must be based in Australia.
- The minimum investment amount is $20,000.
Required reading
As part of the application process you will be asked to confirm you have read and understood the following investment documents:
- Relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS)
- Relevant Target Determination Document (TMD)
- Additional Information Document
- Terms and Conditions.
Required information
When completing your application, please ensure you have the following information available:
- Investor mobile phone number
- Investor email address
- Investor identification documentation (either driver's license or passport)
- Investor Tax File Number, or ABN/ACN/ARSN.
Applications
Online applications
Online applications are accepted for new investors in the following funds:
- Invesco True Balance Fund - Class A (GTU0109AU)
- Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund – Class A (CNA0811AU)
- Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund – Class A (CNA0812AU)
- Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund – hedged – Class A (GTU0008AU)
- Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund – unhedged (GTU0102AU)
- Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund (CNA0805AU)
Paper applications
If your investor type does not meet the criteria for Online application (Custodian, Government Body, Registered Co-operative or Partnership) you will need to complete our paper application form.
Send the completed form along with any relevant supporting documentation to:
Invesco Australia
C/- LINK Market Services Limited
Locked Bag 5038
Parramatta NSW 2124
If the fund you are interested in investing in does not appear on the list above, please contact our Client Service team for more information.
Invest via BPAY®
Who can use BPAY®?
Existing Invesco investors can use BPAY® to apply for additional units in an eligible fund.
For more information, please contact Client Services on clientservices.au@invesco.com or on Freecall 1800 813 500.
How do I use BPay®?
1. Read the Product Disclosure Statement for the fund you are investing in.
2. Invest using BPAY® from your nominated financial institution.
3. Enter the relevant Invesco BPAY® Biller Code for the fund you are investing in (see the table of eligible funds below).
4. Enter your 10-digit Customer Reference Number (CRN).
5. Enter the amount you wish to invest.
You will receive a transaction confirmation once your funds have been unitised.
How do I get my BPAY® Customer Reference Number?
Existing investors can locate their CRN on their Transaction Statements.
What is the BPAY® Biller Code?
|BPAY® Biller Code
|Invesco fund name
|326140
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class A
|326157
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class R
|326165
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A
|326199
|Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
|326207
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged
|326215
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class A
|326223
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class R
|326231
|Invesco True Balance Fund - Class A
|326256
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class A
|326264
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class M
|326272
|Invesco True Balance Fund - Class M
|326280
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class M