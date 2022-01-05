Documents and Forms
Documents & Forms

Forms  
Application form hard copy Download PDF
Change of account name form (companies) Download PDF
Change of account name form (individuals) Download PDF
Change of contact details form Download PDF
Change of nominated bank account details form (AU) Download PDF
Redemption Form Download PDF

 

Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Continuous Disclosure Statement (CDS)  
Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A PDS CDS
15 Nov 2018		 Additional information
Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class A PDS CDS
1 Apr 2020		 Additional information
Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class R PDS CDS
1 Apr 2020		 Additional information
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged PDS CDS
6 Nov 2024		 Additional information
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class A PDS CDS
6 Nov 2024		 Additional information
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class R PDS CDS
6 Nov 2024		 Additional information
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class A PDS Part A
PDS Part B		 CDS
26 Jul 2021		 Product update
Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund PDS   Additional information
Invesco True Balance Fund - Class A PDS   Annual information

 

Target Market Determination (TMD)  
Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund  TMD
Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund TMD
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - hedged TMD
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - unhedged             TMD
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund TMD
Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund TMD
Invesco True Balance Fund                                                                       TMD

 

AMIT notices and AMMA guide  
Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class M
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund Class A
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund Class R
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025] 		 AMIT
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class A
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class I
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class M
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
[Dated: 05/08/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2026] 		 AMIT
Invesco Senior Secured Loans Fund
[Dated: 05/08/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2026] 		 AMIT
Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2020 Fund
[Dated: 04/11/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2023 Fund
[Dated: 06/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - second close
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - third close
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund - QFPF - Class G
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]		 AMIT
Invesco's guide to your AMIT Member Annual (AMMA) Statement - 30 June 2025 AMMA guide

 

Annual and Interim reports    
Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund Annual report
30 Jun 2024		 Interim report
31 Dec 2024
Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund Annual report
30 Jun 2024		 Interim report
31 Dec 2024
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund – Unhedged  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		 Interim report
31 Dec 2024
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund Annual report
30 Jun 2024		 Interim report
31 Dec 2024
Invesco Senior Secured Loans Fund Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		 Interim report
31 Dec 2024
Invesco True Balance Fund  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - Second Close  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - Third Close  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2020 Fund  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2023 Fund  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  
Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		 Interim report
31 Dec 2024
Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund - QFPF  Annual report
30 Jun 2024		  

 

