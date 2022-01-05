Tools & Resources
Documents & Forms
|Forms
|Application form hard copy
|Download PDF
|Change of account name form (companies)
|Download PDF
|Change of account name form (individuals)
|Download PDF
|Change of contact details form
|Download PDF
|Change of nominated bank account details form (AU)
|Download PDF
|Redemption Form
|Download PDF
|Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Continuous Disclosure Statement (CDS)
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A
|PDS
|CDS
15 Nov 2018
|Additional information
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class A
|PDS
|CDS
1 Apr 2020
|Additional information
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class R
|PDS
|CDS
1 Apr 2020
|Additional information
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged
|PDS
|CDS
6 Nov 2024
|Additional information
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class A
|PDS
|CDS
6 Nov 2024
|Additional information
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged - Class R
|PDS
|CDS
6 Nov 2024
|Additional information
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class A
|PDS Part A
PDS Part B
|CDS
26 Jul 2021
|Product update
|Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
|PDS
|Additional information
|Invesco True Balance Fund - Class A
|PDS
|Annual information
|Target Market Determination (TMD)
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund
|TMD
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund
|TMD
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - hedged
|TMD
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - unhedged
|TMD
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund
|TMD
|Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
|TMD
|Invesco True Balance Fund
|TMD
|AMIT notices and AMMA guide
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class M
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund Class A
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund Class R
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class A
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class I
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund - Class M
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
[Dated: 05/08/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2026]
|AMIT
|Invesco Senior Secured Loans Fund
[Dated: 05/08/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2026]
|AMIT
|Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2020 Fund
[Dated: 04/11/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2023 Fund
[Dated: 06/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - second close
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - third close
[Dated: 30/09/2024 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund - QFPF - Class G
[Dated: 30/06/2025 for Income Year: 30 June 2025]
|AMIT
|Invesco's guide to your AMIT Member Annual (AMMA) Statement - 30 June 2025
|AMMA guide
|Annual and Interim reports
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Interim report
31 Dec 2024
|Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Interim report
31 Dec 2024
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund – Unhedged
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Hedged
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Interim report
31 Dec 2024
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Interim report
31 Dec 2024
|Invesco Senior Secured Loans Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco Wholesale Senior Secured Income Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Interim report
31 Dec 2024
|Invesco True Balance Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - Second Close
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund - Third Close
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2020 Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco Credit Partners Opportunities 2023 Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024
|Interim report
31 Dec 2024
|Invesco US Core Direct Property Fund - QFPF
|Annual report
30 Jun 2024