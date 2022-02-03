The Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth and half-yearly distributions by investing in a broad base of larger capitalisation securities listed on the Australian share market.

The Fund’s proprietary investment model seeks to unlock persistent long-term excess returns by investing in key financial signals (grouped into factors), and to harness these signals in a balanced manner. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers believe these financial signals offer persistent excess returns over time as they are nested in persistent market features; the structure of the market, the behavioural phenomenon of investors in the market, and the risk-premia prescribed to each equity in the market.

Staying ahead of the pack over the long term

5 year rolling returns have outperformed the S&P/ASX300 95% of the time & Mercer Median Manager 84% of the time.1

Significantly lower cost than the pack

Our 0.44% fee is about 43% lower than the sector average.2

Efficient & unbiased market coverage using factors

Leveraging large scale global data in a process without human bias, delivered using scalable low turnover factors to persistently drive equity market returns.

Why choose Invesco?

  • Reliable Factors - Scalable low turnover factors that persistently drive equity market returns
  • Purposeful Evolution - Research-led innovation at every step of the investment process
  • Specialist Implementation - Proprietary return and risk models with bottom-up construction significantly improve information ratios
  • Proven Results - Capturing return-generating factors while minimising unwanted risks

Australian Equities in Australia

A highly experienced local team responsible for portfolio management and research.

A highly experienced local team responsible for portfolio management and research.


Supported by the Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS) Team globally

The 60+ member Global IQS team managing an investment process which has been continuously evolving since 1983. The team comprising multiple CFA Charter holders and PhDs, are primarily located in the US and Germany.

InDepth

Andre Roberts from Invesco goes INDepth with James Dunn from The Inside Network on 'Fundamental vs factor - a new paradigm for equities?'

INDepth with André Roberts

Fund facts

Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund - Class A

Inception Date

30 April 1991

Management Cost (MER/ICR)

0.44%

Minimum Investment

$20,000

APIR

CNA0811AU

Distribution

Half-yearly