The Invesco Wholesale Australian Share Fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth and half-yearly distributions by investing in a broad base of larger capitalisation securities listed on the Australian share market.
The Fund’s proprietary investment model seeks to unlock persistent long-term excess returns by investing in key financial signals (grouped into factors), and to harness these signals in a balanced manner. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers believe these financial signals offer persistent excess returns over time as they are nested in persistent market features; the structure of the market, the behavioural phenomenon of investors in the market, and the risk-premia prescribed to each equity in the market.
Why choose Invesco?
- Reliable Factors - Scalable low turnover factors that persistently drive equity market returns
- Purposeful Evolution - Research-led innovation at every step of the investment process
- Specialist Implementation - Proprietary return and risk models with bottom-up construction significantly improve information ratios
- Proven Results - Capturing return-generating factors while minimising unwanted risks
OUR PORTFOLIO MANAGERS Australian Equities in Australia
A highly experienced local team responsible for portfolio management and research.
- Neil Lahy, Senior Portfolio Manager
- Ritchard Longmire, Senior Portfolio Manager
- André Roberts, Senior Portfolio Manager
- Nicole Schnuderl, Senior Portfolio Manager
- Richard CJ Tsai, Portfolio Manager
Supported by the Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS) Team globally
The 60+ member Global IQS team managing an investment process which has been continuously evolving since 1983. The team comprising multiple CFA Charter holders and PhDs, are primarily located in the US and Germany.
INDepth with André Roberts
André Roberts from Invesco goes INDepth with James Dunn from The Inside Network on 'Fundamental vs factor - a new paradigm for equities?'
Fund facts
|
Inception Date
|
30 April 1991
|
Management Cost (MER/ICR)
|
0.44%
|
Minimum Investment
|
$20,000
|
APIR
|
CNA0811AU
|
Distribution
|
Half-yearly