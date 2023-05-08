Fallen Angels
Steer clear of stocks that have fallen from grace and consider a systematic approach to Australian Smaller Companies.
The Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth and distributions by investing in smaller companies listed on the Australian sharemarket, predominantly outside the S&P/ASX 100 Index.
The Fund’s proprietary investment model seeks to unlock persistent long-term excess returns by investing in key financial signals (grouped into factors), and to harness these signals in a balanced manner. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers believe these financial signals offer persistent excess returns over time as they are nested in persistent market features; the structure of the market, the behavioural phenomenon of investors in the market, and the risk-premia prescribed to each equity in the market.
A highly experienced local team responsible for portfolio management and research.
Supported by the Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS) Team globally
The 50+ member Global IQS team managing an investment process which has been continuously evolving since 1983. The team comprising a significant number of CFA Charter holders and PhDs, are primarily located in the US and Germany.
|
Inception Date
|
31 March 1988
|
Management Cost (MER/ICR)
|
0.55%
|
Minimum Investment
|
$20,000
|
APIR
|
CNA0812AU
|
Distribution
|
Half-yearly