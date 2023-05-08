The Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth and distributions by investing in smaller companies listed on the Australian sharemarket, predominantly outside the S&P/ASX 100 Index.

The Fund’s proprietary investment model seeks to unlock persistent long-term excess returns by investing in key financial signals (grouped into factors), and to harness these signals in a balanced manner. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers believe these financial signals offer persistent excess returns over time as they are nested in persistent market features; the structure of the market, the behavioural phenomenon of investors in the market, and the risk-premia prescribed to each equity in the market.