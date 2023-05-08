The Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth and distributions by investing in smaller companies listed on the Australian sharemarket, predominantly outside the S&P/ASX 100 Index.

The Fund’s proprietary investment model seeks to unlock persistent long-term excess returns by investing in key financial signals (grouped into factors), and to harness these signals in a balanced manner. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers believe these financial signals offer persistent excess returns over time as they are nested in persistent market features; the structure of the market, the behavioural phenomenon of investors in the market, and the risk-premia prescribed to each equity in the market.

Consistent alpha, calculated risks

Consistent alpha, calculated risks

Consistently outperformed the benchmark over rolling three year periods since inception, while the fund’s fees are significantly lower than the wholesale sector average.1

Appropriate scaling, superior liquidity

Appropriate scaling, superior liquidity

A variety of holdings with managed exposure to less liquid names creates a portfolio with low liquidity risk, while maintaining scalability.

Unbiased coverage, core approach

Unbiased coverage, core approach

Leveraging large scale global data in a process without human bias, delivered using scalable low turnover factors that persistently drive equity market returns.

Australian Small Caps

Access Small Cap alpha and steer clear of high fees, consider a systematic approach to Australian Smaller Companies.  

Australian Smaller Companies – Fallen Angels, Zombies and Glamours

Fallen Angels

Steer clear of stocks that have fallen from grace and consider a systematic approach to Australian Smaller Companies.

Zombies

Steer clear of companies that just won’t die and consider a systematic approach to Australian Smaller Companies.

Glamours

Steer clear of flashy stocks with hollow promises and consider a systematic approach to Australian Smaller Companies.

Fly Away from Fallen Angels

Why choose Invesco?

  • Reliable Factors - Scalable low turnover factors that persistently drive equity market returns
  • Purposeful Evolution - Research-led innovation at every step of the investment process
  • Proprietary models - Proprietary return and risk models with bottom-up construction significantly improve information ratios
  • Deliberate exposures - Capturing return-generating factors while minimising unwanted risks

Australian Equities in Australia

OUR PORTFOLIO MANAGERS Australian Equities in Australia

A highly experienced local team responsible for portfolio management and research.


Supported by the Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS) Team globally

The 50+ member Global IQS team managing an investment process which has been continuously evolving since 1983. The team comprising a significant number of CFA Charter holders and PhDs, are primarily located in the US and Germany.

The Inside Network Smarter ways to invest in small companies

Scott Bennett from Invesco speaks to James Dunn at The Inside Network’s Investment Leaders Forum in Byron Bay on beating the benchmark: Smarter ways to invest in small companies.

PODCAST Systematic investing in ASX small caps

Scott Bennett from Invesco joins Owen Rask on the Australian Investors Podcast to talk about Australian Smaller Companies.

The Inside Network Style-bias in small caps

André Roberts from Invesco speaks with Drew Meredith from the Inside Network about style-bias and what drives returns in small caps.

The Inside Network INDepth with André Roberts

André Roberts from Invesco goes INDepth with James Dunn from The Inside Network on 'Fundamental vs factor - a new paradigm for equities?'

Run Away from Zombies

Fund facts

Invesco Wholesale Australian Smaller Companies Fund - Class A

Inception Date

31 March 1988

Management Cost (MER/ICR)

0.55%

Minimum Investment

$20,000

APIR

CNA0812AU

Distribution

Half-yearly

Beware of Glitzy Glamours