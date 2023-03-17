invesco-private-credit
Private Credit

Invesco Private Credit

Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across senior secured loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

$38B+

in private credit AUM*

30+

years of platform experience

100+

dedicated professionals across the US and Europe

Why partner with Invesco?

Enhanced deal access

Our investment professionals leverage the disciplined fundamental credit process we have honed over decades of experience in private credit to provide an edge in due diligence that is hard to replicate.

Solutions-oriented partners

We understand what deal sponsors and partners need to succeed and what investors require to access these highly targeted markets. We draw from our range of capabilities and structuring acumen to deliver bespoke solutions for clients. This approach includes our ability to systematically integrate ESG considerations at the investment strategy level.

  • $10+ billion of ESG mandate assets*
  • 800+ issuers underwritten to proprietary ESG framework
  • 16-factor ESG framework to independently evaluate each company and issuer

Proven credit expertise

Our credit process has been continuously tested and refined, but it has always centred on deep due diligence, conservative underwriting, and risk mitigation to help preserve capital while targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns. This process is employed across all private credit investment strategies managed by the team.

 

A range of investment offerings across the private credit spectrum

Source: Invesco, as of Dec. 31, 2022. Updated quarterly. There is no guarantee these targets will be achieved.

Private Credit Team

Our global Private Credit team is organizationally and economically aligned — including reporting to a single CIO. This structure incentivizes collaboration and improves our ability to source, underwrite, and execute attractive opportunities.

Strategies

Direct Lending

Direct Lending

Our direct lending team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market. Our capabilities have made us a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital and investors seeking compelling sources of risk-adjusted returns.

Senior Secured Loans

Senior Secured Loans

Our investment philosophy is grounded in a fundamental bottom-up risk assessment of each asset we invest in coupled with top-down macro risk positioning tied to broader economic trends and processes.

Distressed Credit and Special Situations

Distressed Credit and Special Situations

We believe that inefficient markets can provide attractive risk-adjusted returns regardless of economic cycles. Our integrated global credit platform provides a competitive edge in sourcing, diligence, and execution.

Multi-Strategy Private Credit

Multi-Strategy Private Credit

This approach has the ability to leverage the Invesco Private Credit platform and allocate across private asset classes based on market environment or investor risk/return objectives.

FAQ

Private credit is an asset class that can generally be defined as non-bank lending — privately negotiated loans and debt financing from non-bank lenders. The private credit market typically serves borrowers too small to access public debt markets or have unique circumstances requiring a private lender. Invesco includes senior secured loans within private credit because of the firm’s private-side orientation and consistent due diligence approach across private credit sectors.

In general, private credit and private debt are terms that are used interchangeably to refer to private lending — loans that are provided to companies by private investors and private markets rather than by banks or public debt markets.

Default risk is the leading risk of private credit and emphasises the need for in-depth, thorough due diligence and credit expertise. The risk that a borrower will be unable to pay back a loan (i.e., default) may be elevated because private credit typically involves non-investment-grade borrowers. Liquidity risk is another key risk of private credit because private credit securities generally are illiquid relative to publicly traded securities. 

Global private credit assets total over $1 trillion* according to various estimates. Private credit assets have been growing rapidly alongside the steady growth of the private equity industry and as investors seek diversified sources of yield and income.

 

*Source: Preqin database, as of Dec. 31, 2021.

    • All data on this page as at 31 December 2022
    • All dollar figures on this page in USD
    • While portfolio managers may consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects,  there is no guarantee that the evaluation of ESG considerations will be additive to a strategy’s performance.