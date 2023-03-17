Invesco Private Credit
Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across senior secured loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.
$38B+
in private credit AUM*
30+
years of platform experience
100+
dedicated professionals across the US and Europe
Why partner with Invesco?
Our investment professionals leverage the disciplined fundamental credit process we have honed over decades of experience in private credit to provide an edge in due diligence that is hard to replicate.
We understand what deal sponsors and partners need to succeed and what investors require to access these highly targeted markets. We draw from our range of capabilities and structuring acumen to deliver bespoke solutions for clients. This approach includes our ability to systematically integrate ESG considerations at the investment strategy level.
- $10+ billion of ESG mandate assets*
- 800+ issuers underwritten to proprietary ESG framework
- 16-factor ESG framework to independently evaluate each company and issuer
Our credit process has been continuously tested and refined, but it has always centred on deep due diligence, conservative underwriting, and risk mitigation to help preserve capital while targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns. This process is employed across all private credit investment strategies managed by the team.
A range of investment offerings across the private credit spectrum
Private Credit Team
Our global Private Credit team is organizationally and economically aligned — including reporting to a single CIO. This structure incentivizes collaboration and improves our ability to source, underwrite, and execute attractive opportunities.
Head of Private Debt, Managing Director Ron Kantowitz
Head of Distressed Credit and Special Situations, Managing Director Paul Triggiani
Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager / Co-Head of Credit Research Kevin Egan
Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager / Co-Head of Credit Research Thomas Ewald
Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager / Co-Head of Credit Research David Lukkes
CFA®
Managing Director, Head of European Senior Loans / Senior Portfolio Manager Michael Craig
CFA®
Managing Director, Head of US Trading / Senior Portfolio Manager Seth Misshula
CFA®
Strategies
FAQ
Private credit is an asset class that can generally be defined as non-bank lending — privately negotiated loans and debt financing from non-bank lenders. The private credit market typically serves borrowers too small to access public debt markets or have unique circumstances requiring a private lender. Invesco includes senior secured loans within private credit because of the firm’s private-side orientation and consistent due diligence approach across private credit sectors.
In general, private credit and private debt are terms that are used interchangeably to refer to private lending — loans that are provided to companies by private investors and private markets rather than by banks or public debt markets.
Default risk is the leading risk of private credit and emphasises the need for in-depth, thorough due diligence and credit expertise. The risk that a borrower will be unable to pay back a loan (i.e., default) may be elevated because private credit typically involves non-investment-grade borrowers. Liquidity risk is another key risk of private credit because private credit securities generally are illiquid relative to publicly traded securities.
Global private credit assets total over $1 trillion* according to various estimates. Private credit assets have been growing rapidly alongside the steady growth of the private equity industry and as investors seek diversified sources of yield and income.
*Source: Preqin database, as of Dec. 31, 2021.