Thomas Ewald

Profile

Tom Ewald is Co-Head of Credit Research and a Senior Portfolio Manager in Invesco’s Global Senior Loan group, as well as a member of the Investment Committee. He is responsible for credit research and portfolio management, with a focus on retail funds.



Mr. Ewald joined Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. in 2000 as a credit analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2001. Prior to joining Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., Mr. Ewald was one of the initial members of First Union Institutional Debt Management and assisted in growing assets under management to over $2 billion. Before joining IDM, Mr. Ewald worked for several departments within First Union Securities, including par loan research, syndications, and mergers and acquisitions. After graduating from college, Mr. Ewald was with Barclays Bank PLC, where he worked in middle market lending, real estate and credit. Following Barclays, Mr. Ewald was deputy head of international lending for Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait.



Mr. Ewald earned a BA degree from Harvard College and an MBA from the Darden School.