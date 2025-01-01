Profile

David Lukkes is a Senior Portfolio Manager in Invesco’s Global Private Credit group and a member of the Investment Committee. He is responsible for portfolio management, with a focus on retail funds and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).



Mr. Lukkes joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to his current role, he was a vice president and portfolio manager on the senior corporate loan team at OppenheimerFunds. Mr. Lukkes worked at OppenheimerFunds earlier in his career, where he held various positions, including junior analyst on the international fixed income team and later rejoined the firm as a senior analyst on the senior corporate loan team. Prior to rejoining OppenheimerFunds, he was a portfolio manager for the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA), responsible for co-managing the corporate bond portfolio. He was also a credit associate with CoBank. Mr. Lukkes entered the financial services industry in 1994.



Mr. Lukkes earned a BS degree in finance and accounting from Colorado State University and an MBA from the University of Arizona. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.