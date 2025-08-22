Invesco Direct Lending

Experience
Seasoned team with 25+ years of experience together providing over $10 billion in loans to middle market companies across multiple cycles
Invesco Private Credit is one of the leading financiers of global private equity, with $25+ billion of capital outstanding to 200+ sponsors. For decades, our veteran Direct Lending team has served as a reliable, long-term partner to premier private equity sponsors seeking middle market debt solutions.
in loans outstanding to private equity firms across platform.*
private equity firms we currently lend to across platform
years of team experience together in middle market
Our Direct Lending team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market. We are a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital and investors targeting compelling sources of risk-adjusted return.
History of building multi-decade partnerships with private equity firms and investors
Fully integrated, private-side senior loan platform with the ability to support portfolio
One of the largest sector-based senior loans research teams with 20+ credit analysts and a proprietary credit library of 2000+ company issuers resulting in informed and efficient diligence
Extensive resources and infrastructure of a large, diversified global asset manager with $1.8 trillion of client capital and one of the largest senior loan managers with $47+ billion of AUM*
Our veteran Direct Lending team has been a reliable partner to leading private equity sponsors, providing debt financing for core middle-market companies across a broad range of industries. We focus on leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, refinancings, recapitalizations, and platform builds.
Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across senior secured loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.