Private Credit

Invesco Direct Lending

Invesco Private Credit is one of the leading financiers of global private equity, with $25+ billion of capital outstanding to 200+ sponsors. For decades, our veteran Direct Lending team has served as a reliable, long-term partner to premier private equity sponsors seeking middle market debt solutions.

$25B+

in loans outstanding to private equity firms across platform.*

200+

private equity firms we currently lend to across platform

25+

years of team experience together in middle market 

Why partner with Invesco?

Our Direct Lending team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market. We are a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital and investors targeting compelling sources of risk-adjusted return.

Experience

Seasoned team with 25+ years of experience together providing over $10 billion in loans to middle market companies across multiple cycles

Partnership approach

History of building multi-decade partnerships with private equity firms and investors

Integrated platform

Fully integrated, private-side senior loan platform with the ability to support portfolio

Efficient diligence process

One of the largest sector-based senior loans research teams with 20+ credit analysts and a proprietary credit library of 2000+ company issuers resulting in informed and efficient diligence

Institutional support

Extensive resources and infrastructure of a large, diversified global asset manager with $1.8 trillion of client capital and one of the largest senior loan managers with $47+ billion of AUM*

Direct Lending team

Ron Kantowitz

Head of Private Debt, Managing Director
Michael Cavounis

Managing Director
Paul Chuong

Managing Director
Steve Crino

Managing Director
Paul Horton

Managing Director
Transactions

Our veteran Direct Lending team has been a reliable partner to leading private equity sponsors, providing debt financing for core middle-market companies across a broad range of industries. We focus on leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, refinancings, recapitalizations, and platform builds.

Target investment criteria
  • Company size: Middle market companies with EBITDA of $10 million - $75 million
  • Investment size: Target holds of $20 million - $100 million
  • Target assets: Revolver, First Lien, Delayed Draw Term Loan, Unitranche, Second Lien
  • Geographic focus: US, Canada, with capability to invest in Europe  
Strategies

private credit

Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across senior secured loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Senior Secured Loans

Our investment philosophy is grounded in a fundamental bottom-up risk assessment of each asset we invest in coupled with top-down macro risk positioning tied to broader economic trends and processes.

Distressed Credit and Special Situations

We believe that inefficient markets can provide attractive risk-adjusted returns regardless of economic cycles. Our integrated global credit platform provides a competitive edge in sourcing, diligence, and execution.

Multi-Strategy Private Credit

Our ability to leverage the Invesco Private Credit platform and allocate across private asset classes based on the market environment or investor risk/return objectives is a defining feature of our approach.

    • All data on this page as at 31 December 2024
    • All dollar figures on this page in USD
