Michael Cavounis
Profile
Mr. Cavounis joined Invesco in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at CIT Group, where he focused on originating credit opportunities from middle-market private equity sponsors. Before that, Mr. Cavounis worked in the capital markets group at American Capital Strategies (ACAS), where he managed the debt financings for ACAS-led buyouts and portfolio companies. Previously, he was a senior member of Royal Bank of Scotland’s US financial sponsors/leveraged finance group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cavounis executed debt solutions for financial sponsor-backed businesses with Bank of America, JH Whitney, and Heller Financial. He has been in the financial industry since 1993.
Mr. Cavounis earned a BS degree in finance and economics from New York University and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.