Profile

Michael Cavounis is a Managing Director of Private Debt for Invesco’s Global Private Credit group. In this role, he is responsible for originating and executing direct lending investment opportunities.



Mr. Cavounis joined Invesco in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at CIT Group, where he focused on originating credit opportunities from middle-market private equity sponsors. Before that, Mr. Cavounis worked in the capital markets group at American Capital Strategies (ACAS), where he managed the debt financings for ACAS-led buyouts and portfolio companies. Previously, he was a senior member of Royal Bank of Scotland’s US financial sponsors/leveraged finance group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cavounis executed debt solutions for financial sponsor-backed businesses with Bank of America, JH Whitney, and Heller Financial. He has been in the financial industry since 1993.



Mr. Cavounis earned a BS degree in finance and economics from New York University and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.