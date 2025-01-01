Joshua Elman

Profile

Mr. Elman is a Vice President in Private Debt for Invesco’s Global Private Credit platform. In this role, he is responsible for analyzing and executing private debt investment opportunities.



Mr. Elman joined Invesco in 2025. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a vice president at Arrowhead Investment Management, a middle-market credit opportunities firm investing across the capital structure, where he was responsible for all aspects of the investment process including origination, underwriting, and portfolio management. Before that, Mr. Elman began his career in 2016 in investment banking at Jefferies in the Global Industrial Group.



Mr. Elman earned a BSBA in Economics from Vanderbilt University and graduated Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa.