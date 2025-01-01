Profile

Steve Crino is a Managing Director in Private Debt for Invesco’s Global Senior Loan platform. He is responsible for originating and executing private debt investment opportunities.



Mr. Crino joined Invesco in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Benefit Street Partners and Alcentra with a focus on originating sponsored and non-sponsored credit opportunities across the capital structure. Previously, Mr. Crino spent 11 years at the Royal Bank of Scotland where he was one of the founding members of the Financial Sponsors/Leveraged Finance group.



Mr. Crino has been in the industry since 1997, making private debt investments in the middle market. His experience spans all aspects of the investment process including origination, structuring, credit analysis, due diligence, capital markets, and portfolio management.



Mr. Crino earned a BS degree in finance from Ithaca College.