Profile

Paul Chuong is a Managing Director in Private Debt for Invesco’s Global Private Credit platform. In this role, he is responsible for originating, structuring, and executing private debt investment opportunities.



Mr. Chuong joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 10 years as a vice president with Antares Capital, where he held a variety of screening, structuring, underwriting, and portfolio management roles within the organization focused on private debt investments in the middle market. Before that, he was with GE Capital, where he was responsible for the structuring, underwriting, and portfolio management of asset-based lending investments to middle-market businesses. Mr. Chuong began his career through a GE Capital commercial leadership program. He has been making private debt and passive equity investments in the middle market since 2010 and entered the financial services industry in 2004.



Mr. Chuong earned a BA degree in economics from the University of Connecticut.