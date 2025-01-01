Profile

Paul Horton is a Managing Director in Private Debt for Invesco’s Global Private Credit platform. In this role, he is responsible for originating, structuring, and executing private debt investment opportunities.



Mr. Horton joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he spent six years on First Eagle’s Alternative Credit/Direct Lending platform. Before that, he was a partner with Arrowhead Mezzanine and, before that, was a managing director at RBS Securities, where he led a restructuring team handling distressed credit. Previously, he was a founding member of RBS’ US leveraged finance business, where he was responsible for originating senior debt and investing in junior capital. Mr. Horton’s earlier career also included both senior originating and restructuring roles at Heller Financial and Gleacher NatWest/National Westminster Bank. Mr. Horton has been making private debt and passive equity investments in the middle market since 1994.



Mr. Horton earned a BS degree in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business. He currently serves as a board member for the Kennedy Center, Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on providing services for people with disabilities.