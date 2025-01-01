Profile

Michael Craig is Head of European Senior Loans, a Senior Portfolio Manager, and member of the Investment Committee for global credits in Invesco’s Global Senior Loan group.



Mr. Craig joined Invesco in 2006. Prior to joining the firm, he was a portfolio manager and executive director of the senior loan group at Morgan Stanley. Previously, Mr. Craig worked in Citigroup's European leveraged finance global portfolio management group. He also worked for Ernst & Young as a tax consultant. Mr. Craig is one of the individuals representing Invesco on the board of ELFA (the European Leveraged Finance Association), as well as the leveraged loans sub-committee. He also currently serves as a Director on the board of the LMA (Loan Market Association). He has been in the investment industry since 2000.



Mr. Craig earned a bachelor of management studies and a bachelor of laws from the University of Waikato. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.