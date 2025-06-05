The Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged aims to achieve long term capital growth through a portfolio of global equities. The strategy adopts a high conviction bottom-up approach (40 – 65 stocks) which ensures a deeper understanding of long-term business economics and corporate culture, while also achieving suitable diversification through investing in companies across a range of sectors and geographies with:

Strong balance sheets, clean accounting and high levels of cash flow

Trusted management teams that act like owners, with evidence that they can sustainably reinvest those cash flows at higher rates of return than the market

The Fund is managed by an experienced and complementary team based in Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom, who have collaborated successfully for many years.