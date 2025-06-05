The Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - Unhedged aims to achieve long term capital growth through a portfolio of global equities. The strategy adopts a high conviction bottom-up approach (40 – 65 stocks) which ensures a deeper understanding of long-term business economics and corporate culture, while also achieving suitable diversification through investing in companies across a range of sectors and geographies with:
- Strong balance sheets, clean accounting and high levels of cash flow
- Trusted management teams that act like owners, with evidence that they can sustainably reinvest those cash flows at higher rates of return than the market
The Fund is managed by an experienced and complementary team based in Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom, who have collaborated successfully for many years.
Why choose Invesco?
The Fund is differentiated by:
- Idiosyncratic alpha: Stock selection is the predominant driver of portfolio returns
- Forensic accounting: Superior businesses with strong balance sheets, run by trusted managers evidenced through the accounts
- Risk management: Process designed to avoid value (and quality) traps
- Portfolio optimisation: Actively adjusting position sizes an important source of returns enhancement
The Fund is managed by a team with expertise in forensic accounting and behavioural finance:
Emily Roberts
Invesco’s Andrew Hall on Compounders, Improvers & Global Investing Strategy
In this Australian Investors Podcast Owen Rask and Andrew Hall discuss:
- Invesco’s global investment process and strategy
- Why 80% of the fund targets compounders, and 20% improvers
- How the Invesco Global Opportunities Fund is built and managed
- Lessons learned from crises like COVID-19 and the GFC
- How Andrew uses data, discipline and team introspection to manage money globally
Invesco Global Opportunities Strategy - Webinar extract
The above segment is an extract from an investment webinar series held in the UK, featuring Andy Hall, lead fund manager of Invesco's Global Opportunities Strategy.
Andy delves into a comprehensive analysis of Nvidia's business model within the context of broader AI themes in markets. In the second part of this webinar extract, Andy addresses balance sheet concerns in banking and investment opportunities in energy. He highlights the pivotal role of net interest income for banks' earnings power and discusses the potential impact of changing interest rates and credit cycles.
Invesco Global Opportunities Fund - Webinar
In this video, fund managers Andrew Hall and Emily Roberts discuss key topics influencing their current positioning, including Fed cuts, advancements in AI, developments in China, and other significant factors shaping the market landscape today.
Fund facts
|
Inception Date
|
3 August 1999
|
Management Cost (MER/ICR)
|
0.95%
|
Minimum Investment
|
$20,000
|
APIR
|
GTU0102AU
|
Distribution
|
Half-yearly
