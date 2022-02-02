Invesco Real Estate

Core real estate provides diversification from traditional asset classes as well as attractive return profiles on their own.

Our flagship core funds - focused on the US, Asia Pacific and Europe - are market-leading sister funds. They offer diversified portfolios of exceptionally high-quality assets, with a focus on durable, growing income and strong value appreciation characteristics.

We also offer a fund that brings the core funds together along with a liquidity sleeve – the Invesco Global Real Estate Fund.