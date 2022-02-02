Invesco Real Estate

The Inside Network What are the advantages of Invesco’s size?
[01:37]
Max Swango sees scale as a critical advantage in real estate investing because of the access it brings.
As one of the world’s largest real estate managers we offer investors a proven track record of investing across the Real Estate risk/return spectrum, across the globe, and across the capital stack.
We invest in direct property, and publicly and privately traded real estate assets and securities on behalf of institutional investors around the world. With a proven track record of investing across the risk/return spectrum through multiple market cycles, our global strength is complemented by the expertise of our on-the-ground specialists who live and breathe their local markets.
Core real estate provides diversification from traditional asset classes as well as attractive return profiles on their own.
Our flagship core funds - focused on the US, Asia Pacific and Europe - are market-leading sister funds. They offer diversified portfolios of exceptionally high-quality assets, with a focus on durable, growing income and strong value appreciation characteristics.
We also offer a fund that brings the core funds together along with a liquidity sleeve – the Invesco Global Real Estate Fund.
Fully developed core real estate has to start somewhere, and the ‘path to core’ though the development of Value-add or Opportunistic properties can lead to a rewarding destination for developments which take advantage of demographic and market trends, in the form of capital appreciation and improved income.
We leverage our deep global platform of regional experts to source and implement an array of value creation strategies and emphasise strategically located and serviced assets offering the best relative value on a risk-adjusted basis.
Our real estate debt business provides creative and comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and across the risk spectrum.
We originate loans and invest in debt securities underpinned by high-quality real estate. Meanwhile, our equity strategies focus on premium income profiles and include regional solutions diversified by sector, as well as sector specific solutions.
Our real estate platform offers listed securities solutions in US REITs, global REITs, and global real estate income (equity and debt), as well as more specialised solutions.
Through our listed real assets continuum of solutions, investors can target premium income generation, capital growth, and a potential hedge against inflation while maintaining a high level of liquidity.
Invesco Real Estate originates and, to a lesser extent, acquires senior and subordinate loans secured by commercial real estate located in the US.
The typical loan is a floating rate bridge loan, which provides an attractively short duration in the current environment.
Max Swango, Invesco’s 30+ year global real estate veteran provides his thoughts around the benefits of real estate, and the Invesco Real Estate platform.
[01:43]
Max Swango compares the reopening stages of the US, Europe and APAC – and identifies where they are in terms of a ‘post-pandemic boom’.
[01:14]
Max Swango considers the real estate sectors that are in favour, such as logistics and life science, and those sectors like retail which are out of favour but not going away.
[01:26]
Max Swango looks out 10 years to determine future trends for the global real estate market.
