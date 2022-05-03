The US Core Real Estate Strategy (‘Strategy’) forms part of Invesco’s wider directly-owned real estate asset group, with assets in the US, Europe and Asia. With offices around the globe, Invesco is one of only a few truly global real estate investment businesses. This global presence allows us to identify and manage some of the best investment opportunities in the most attractive markets.

The strategy aims to achieve a positive return on a 3-5 year rolling basis above the benchmark; NCREIF Fund Index – Open End Diversified Core Equity (NFI-ODCE).