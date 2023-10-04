While Fed actions and guidance have caused some level of turbulence for public markets, they have meaningfully increased yields in direct lending. These are now at historically attractive levels of 12-13% on an unlevered basis.

At the same time, risks across the market have also evolved. Primary considerations for middle market borrowers continue to include: the impact of higher borrowing costs; labour and wage stress; higher raw material input costs; supply chain issues; and continued economic challenges and a potential recession.

These headwinds have the potential to increase default risk and, as such, we believe the winning managers will be those with the right investment strategy, asset selection and structure. We explore each of these factors in further detail below.



A defensive investment strategy

We employ a cycle-tested approach that is conservative and defensive. We target first lien, senior secured loans.1 Furthermore, we focus on medium-sized companies in the core US market.2 Importantly, our investments are structured with low loan-to-value, moderate leverage, and tightly constructed documentation with maintenance covenants. We are confident that this conservative approach is well suited to the current environment.



Choosing companies with a proven track record

While we believe macro conditions are likely to remain challenged, it is important to recognise that these are the market conditions where alpha can be generated. In these environments, we believe asset selection is paramount. We focus on companies with established track records of generating stable and consistent top-line revenue. Furthermore, we evaluate a company’s business against a comprehensive set of challenging baseline assumptions.



Reducing risk through conservative structuring

We believe the current environment is extremely conducive to executing conservatively structured transactions. Leverage levels on new transactions across the market have declined, while Loan-to Value (LTV) metrics have meaningfully improved. We have also been able to negotiate favorable call protection.3 Collectively, these conservative structuring elements allow us to meaningfully de-risk our investments.