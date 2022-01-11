What’s been happening in European equity markets?

Through December, the equity markets struggled with the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Whilst unequivocally more transmissible than previous variants, the key unknown was how severe the resulting symptoms would be, and therefore, the likely burden on health systems.

Thankfully, we’ve quickly found the worst-case scenarios obsolete, with symptoms relatively mild. Still, varying degrees of lockdown have been reinstated across Europe with international travel impeded and large numbers of employees forced into self-isolation. Supply chains and business activities have duly been impacted.



Inevitably, GDP will be affected. This will have a knock-on effect to earnings. The key question for us is whether the Omicron variant has the potential to destroy the positive outlook for earnings in 2022, and therefore, one of the key attractions of the asset class. In our view, there are some very valid pushbacks to this concern.



1) 2022 EPS consensus is very conservative (in historical context)



To start, consensus for 2022 is unusually conservative. Only 6% growth is currently expected, which is below the 10% normally pencilled for the year ahead. To us, many of the concerns underpinning these conservative estimates ignore the generally positive outlook for the global economy and high operating leverage of European corporates – notwithstanding the current Omicron variant, something we discuss below.

2) Each new wave tends to have a lower impact on activity levels



Looking at Covid-19 data since March 2020, it’s clear each new wave has had an incrementally lower impact on economic activity. In other words, the sensitivity to each new pandemic wave is reducing, and we’re learning to live with the virus. This time should be no different.