Following three consecutive monthly declines, European equity markets ended November on a positive note, propelled by falling inflation expectations and encouraging economic data. Real estate and technology were among the strongest performing sectors, while a decrease in oil prices led to declines in the energy sector.

Inflation fell to 2.4% in November — the lowest monthly figure since July 2021 — driven by falling energy prices and lower food costs. The lower-than-anticipated inflation reading has heightened expectations for an earlier interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The European Commission recently revised its 2023 growth forecast for the eurozone downward to 0.6%. The flash Purchasing Managers' Composite Index (PMI) demonstrated a modest uptick in November but continues to indicate a contraction in business activity in the eurozone. Meanwhile, unemployment climbed from record lows to reach 6.5%.