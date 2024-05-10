European equity markets saw their first monthly decline this year as robust inflation and muted GPD growth revived stagflation fears. Energy sector gains, driven by Middle East tensions, buoyed oil prices.

The Euro area emerged from recession in the first quarter after five quarters of stagnation. Real GDP grew by 0.3%, exceeding expectations in major economies. Spain and Portugal led with 0.7% growth, while Italy saw firm growth at 0.3%, and France and Germany at 0.2%.

Headline inflation was unchanged at 2.4% in April, in line with March and expectations. Both core and services inflation fell boosting European Central Bank (ECB) confidence in a return to the target rate. Policymakers may consider starting interest rate cuts starting in June, based on the outlook.