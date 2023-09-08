European markets ended August down. This was largely because inflation was stickier than expected, and consumer confidence fell, negatively impacting markets.

Though forecasts expected a fall in inflation over the month, it remained the same, at 5.3%. Core inflation (excluding food and fuel) did come down slightly – though overall inflation in Spain and France rose because of higher energy prices. So, the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates in its September meeting.

Despite weak economic growth, eurozone unemployment hit a record low, though falling vacancies in some regions indicate that there may be some weakness in the labour market.