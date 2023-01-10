Despite recent positive performance, European equities ended the last month of the year down. All sectors finished in negative territory as interest rates continue to rise and economic data remains weak.

Inflation has slowed in Germany, Spain and France, though. This is likely down to government subsidies on energy costs.

Eurozone unemployment fell to a record low in October, but a recent survey indicated that businesses are slowing down on hiring. Industrial production fell, as business scale back due to high gas and electricity prices.