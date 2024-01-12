European equity markets wrapped up a strong year by moving higher in December driven by hopes of more accommodative monetary policy from major central banks next year. Real estate, industrials and materials were the best performing sectors over the month, while energy was the only sector to post negative returns as lower oil price weakened the sector.

In line with expectations, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates at 4.0% for the second consecutive meeting. Although the ECB forecast consumer price growth would continue to decline gradually over the next year, markets are pricing in a rate cut in March 2024.

The flash purchasing managers’ composite index (PMI) for the eurozone fell to 47, below expectations and down from the previous month of 47.6. The index, which measures activity at both services and manufacturing companies across the eurozone, is below 50, indicating businesses are contracting.

While the eurozone inflation rate was at 2.4% in November, close to the ECB’s 2% target, some economists expect a small uptick in the coming months due to some tax changes and a lower basis of year-on-year comparison.