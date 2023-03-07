Summary

February was a month of mixed fortunes for global equity markets. Continuing from the strong start to 2023, markets in the UK and Europe enjoyed a postive month thanks largely to improved company earnings.

Elsewhere, the US struggled as inflation looks to be more persistent than thought, and the surprising strength of the economy. There was a knock-on effect in Asia as US interest rates look like they’ll be higher for longer. In a reversal of trend, emerging markets underperformed developed markets last month.