European markets continue upward trajectory in February.

In aggregate, better-than-expected earnings buoyed indices with cyclicals outpacing defensives.

Inflation ticks lower but remains sticky.

European equity markets continued their upward trajectory in February. A combination of generally better-than-expected corporate earnings results, particularly from AI/technology, along with reasonable economic data underpinned indices. Consumer discretionary, technology and industrials sectors outperformed the broader market as cyclicals outpaced defensives. Meanwhile, real estate, utilities and consumer staples sectors lagged.

Data showed a decline in headline inflation from 2.8% in January to 2.6% leaving it a touch above expectations. Energy inflation rose as expected, but that was more than offset by continued declines in both food and core inflation. While the fall in core inflation from 3.3% in January to 3.1% left it at a 23-month low, it was higher than consensus was anticipating. Core goods inflation fell from 2.0% to just 1.6%, but the more important services inflation rate only edged down from 4.0% to 3.9%.

Most policymakers at the European Central Bank (ECB) have stuck to the view that they need more time to be convinced that inflation will fall sustainably to 2%, and February’s inflation data will only have strengthened that conviction.

The sticky inflation theme was enhanced by wage data. It showed that negotiated wage growth only edged down from 4.7% year-on-year in the third quarter last year to a still-high level of 4.5% in the fourth quarter, while the labour market remains tight with the staying at a record low of 6.4%.

ECB policymakers are hyper-focused on wages, and several members of the Governing Council want to see a clear slowdown in wage growth before they consider cutting interest rates. This is unlikely to be enough to convince them that wage pressures have softened enough to justify rate cuts.

There was a small uptick in the German Ifo Business Climate index from 85.2 in January to 85.5 in February due to a rise in the expectations index. At a sectoral level, conditions improved in services and construction but deteriorated in manufacturing and trade. This news came hot on the heels of an increase in the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for the eurozone. The increase from 47.9 in January to 48.9 in February was slightly bigger than expected and seems to suggest that the region’s prolonged economic weakness is easing.

The breakdown shows that recovery was driven by a big increase in the Services PMI (from 48.4 to 50.0) whereas the Manufacturing Output PMI fell (from 46.6 to a new 46.2 – a reading above 50 indicates that businesses are growing). However, with the Composite PMI still below the 50 no-change mark, the key take-away is that the economy is still broadly stagnant.