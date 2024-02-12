European markets tick higher to start the year

Inflation edges down in January

Eurozone economy stagnant in fourth quarter, avoiding a technical recession

European equity markets moved slightly higher in January, but with a large degree of variation between sectors and stocks. The technology sector delivered returns in the high single digits as AI bullishness was once again to the fore. Communication services also performed well, financials were broadly in line, and cyclical sectors underperformed and gave back some of their strong fourth quarter returns. Materials, energy, and utilities were among the laggards.

The eurozone’s headline and core Inflation rates both edged down in January, with headline inflation falling from 2.9% in December to 2.8% in January. The eurozone economy barely avoided a technical recession and was stagnant in the final three months of last year. Growth was held back by shrinking German output and stalled French growth that offset a stronger than expected rebound in Spain and Italy.