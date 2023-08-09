European equities put on a strong performance in July, ending the month in positive territory. The consumer discretionary and energy sectors performed best, while utilities and information technology stocks lagged.

Eurozone inflation continued to fall, hitting 5.3% in July from 5.5% in June. A slowdown in food, energy, tobacco, and alcohol prices all contributed to the decrease. The European Central Bank (ECB) increased interest rates again though, in its continued commitment to bringing inflation back to target levels.

The eurozone also returned to growth in the second quarter of the year, after a contraction in the previous two quarters. Overall, the region grew by 0.3%. On a regional level, French and Spanish markets grew, while Germany remained flat. Italy experienced a contraction.