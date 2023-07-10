European markets ended June up, although GDP figures were revised down, reflecting the fact that inflation continues to fall. It hit the lowest level since January 2022 last month, down by 0.6%, below consensus estimates. Core inflation (which excludes food and fuel) was up slightly though, by 0.1%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) continued its series of interest rates hikes by putting rates up by another 0.25% last month. The bank is ‘very likely’ to raise them again in July.

Revised Eurostat data showed that the Eurozone is in a mild technical recession as GDP contracted for two consecutive quarters between 2022 and the start of 2023. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) still expects the region to grow by the end of the year though.