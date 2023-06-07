European markets ended May down, as uncertainty around the US debt ceiling set in. Weak economic data, pointing to a global slowdown also weighed.

Though inflation fell to its lowest level since February 2022 in May (down 0.9%), it wasn’t enough to surpass more negative news. The drop in inflation beat consensus estimates, and core inflation (excluding food and fuel) also fell by 0.3%.

In politics, the Spanish prime minister called a snap general election, following a poor showing for the Socialist party (PSOE) in the local and regional elections. The opposition, Partido Popular (PP) made gains. It’s believed will form a coalition with Vox (another political party) after the general election.