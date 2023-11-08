Monthly Market Roundup cov. October 2023
In October, all regional equity markets lost ground and ended the month down. Weakening economic growth played a major role, compounded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgrading it’s 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts for some regions. Falling consumer confidence weighed in others. The conflict in the Middle East also raised fresh fears. Emerging markets underperformed developed markets as falling oil prices and the threat of ‘higher for longer’ rates dampening sentiment.