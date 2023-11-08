In October, European equity markets fell due to weakening growth and diminishing consumer confidence. Key sectors, such as health care and consumer discretionary, underperformed, impacted by weak results and a declining consumer environment.

The European Central Bank maintained interest rates at 4.0%, reflecting concerns about weak growth in the eurozone. Eurozone inflation dropped to its lowest level in over two years, to 2.9% - this was more than consensus estimates.

In terms of economic growth, Spain and France experienced modest expansion. Meanwhile, Italy stagnated, and Germany, Ireland, and Austria all contracted, largely due to falling consumer spending and weakness in exports. Overall, the eurozone economy shrank over quarter three.