Despite inflation persisting and signs of economic slowdown, October was better for European markets, ending the month up. All sectors landed in positive territory.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates once again, as inflation hit a new high of 10%. The 1.5% interest rate is also the highest since 2009.

GDP slowed in the third quarter. Eurozone economists expect the region to fall into recession in the early part of 2023 as cost of living continues to pressurise household spending.