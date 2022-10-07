European markets ended the month down with inflation the main driver. It hit a new high of 10%, which was more than expected. Wholesale energy prices, and the rising cost of food, alcohol and tobacco all contributed.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates to the highest level since 2011 in response. Elsewhere, in politics, Italy looks set to elect it’s first ever female prime minister. This is a move that will see a shift to the centre-right for the country.