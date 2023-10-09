European equity markets ended the month down as they faced headwinds from slowing eurozone GDP. The energy sector thrived due to rising oil prices, favouring value over growth[2]. Communication services and financials performed well, while technology and consumer discretionary sectors lagged.

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates but signalled a potential pause amid weaker growth and cooling labour markets. Inflation eased, likely helping to keep interest rates stable.

The European Commission revised down growth forecasts due to industrial decline, slowing trade, inflation, and rising borrowing costs. Although flash purchasing managers’ composite index (PMI)[3] showed a slight improvement, it remained below 50, indicating business contraction and ongoing economic challenges in the eurozone.