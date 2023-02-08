European equities ended the month higher as the economy looked to benefit from easing inflation and the China reopening.

A better outlook for headline inflation was underscored by the first single digit reading in two months. Core inflation (which excludes food and energy prices) rose to a new high of 5.2% though.

Despite the inflation slowdown, the European Central Bank (ECB) is sticking to its regime of monetary policy tightening (raising interest rates). It raised interest rates by 0.5% to reach their highest level since 2008.