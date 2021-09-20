Stagflation – A rerun of that ‘70s show?

Summary

• A whiff of stagflation, a rerun of the 1970s? Markets are pricing above-target inflation for coming years, amid supply bottlenecks, labour shortages, wage pressures and easy monetary and fiscal policies, even as low bond yields point to slow growth

• However, goods, services, labour, capital and technology markets are more competitive now, and despite recent increases in regulation of cross-border trade, investment, migration, 1970s-style policy missteps – price controls, rationing and Fed easing – are unlikely today

• We believe these differences, as well as ongoing but halting reopening and supportive policies balanced by plans for normalization, together argue for recovery-oriented portfolio construction with inflation and deflation hedges – and against positioning for stagflation

Grappling with “Stagflation”

Stagflation fears lurk in the market pricing of above-target inflation expectations, while ultra-low bond yields point to weak growth. High inflation reflects supply bottlenecks, labour shortages, and resurgent but now slowing demand, brewing a whiff of stagflation.

Stagflation risk is central to scenario planning and portfolio positioning. A shift in the market consensus from transitory inflation to stagflation could cause financial shocks. Equally, if the Fed were too dovish for too long, fear of a sharper turn later could precipitate a self-fulfilling tightening tantrum.

Defining stagflation

Stagflation is a miserable mix of high inflation, weak or negative growth and rising unemployment, but thankfully rare. Instead, high inflation usually accompanies high growth and employment – and vice versa.

A direct relationship between falling unemployment and rising inflation is intuitive: The stronger is demand, the easier for firms and workers to raise prices and wages – and vice versa. Financial markets are no different: JP Morgan, asked why stocks had rallied, famously quipped … more buyers than sellers.

How rising unemployment and falling growth take root with rising inflation is less clear. Firms should produce more to exploit high prices – or central banks tighten to curb demand.

Whys and wherefores of stagflation

Stagflation seems to come from “adverse supply shocks” in which non-economic factors interfere with the normal workings of free markets and price signals. Supply curves normally slope upward – if prices rise, firms boost output to meet demand and enlarge profits. Demand curves slope downward, since buyers purchase more at lower prices, all else equal.