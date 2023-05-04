Your Future, Your Super: Explained

The Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) reform is a requirement introduced by the Australian government from 1 July 2021, and is aimed at improving the transparency and accountability of the superannuation system. These reforms aim to make the super system better for members in a number of ways, which we’ll explore below.



Perhaps the most significant element of the reform is the YFYS test. Under this test, super funds are required to meet an annual performance benchmark. Funds that fail to meet the benchmark will be required to inform their members and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and take steps to improve their performance.

The YFYS test is intended to ensure that super funds are delivering strong investment returns for their members and to encourage competition in the superannuation industry. It is part of a broader set of reforms aimed at improving the efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness of the Australian superannuation system.

Another significant change is the introduction of “stapling”; meaning your super automatically moves with you when you change jobs. In other words, your super is linked – or ‘stapled’ – to you.

Overall, the YFYS changes aim to give you greater choice and control over which super fund you invest with.