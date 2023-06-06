Video

Real estate: Our approach and investment themes to watch

In the second episode of this series, Simon Redman introduces Invesco Real Estate and shares some case studies.

He also delves into a series of topical issues – from the growing appetite for sustainable buildings in Europe, to investing in a higher rates environment. 

Transcript

What is Invesco Real Estate, and how does it differ from other managers?

Invesco Real Estate is one of the largest real estate investors globally, with over US$90 billion under management. That already makes us a little different to most other managers. There are relatively few who are global. We have 21 offices around the world in all of the key markets we invest in, and we have people on the ground.

I think boots on the ground is incredibly important. Real estate is a local asset class. You don't trade real estate on a screen. You trade it by having good contacts with the other market participants. We have that. We also cover a wide spectrum of different strategies through from core, to value-add, to opportunistic, through to equity and debt, and also listed and unlisted.

It's unusual to have all of those combined within one firm. And we're also independent. We're not tied to an insurance company or a bank. It's our clients’ interests that motivate us. It is for our clients that we deliver performance. We don't have any other external influences. So it's a pretty unique offering in terms of being a real estate manager.

Invesco Real Estate is a global manager. What are the benefits of this for clients?

We'll look, for this interview here, we're sitting in the UK. The UK is the largest real estate market in Europe and yet it's less than 5% of the global commercial real estate market. So, by investing in a single country or even a single region, you're giving up on huge opportunity. If we're sitting in Europe, Europe's roughly a third of the investment universe, so you’re giving up on two thirds. There are no listed asset classes where people just invest in their own country or region, they tend to invest globally.

Exactly the same should apply for real estate. But, actually, it's almost more important for real estate, because real estate markets around the world differ hugely. What influence a lot of these markets are very local factors. So, what happens here in London is pretty much unlinked to what's happening in Tokyo, for example. Or Seoul. Or perhaps even Washington D.C. They're not terribly well linked.

So, unlike listed asset classes, which tend to be very correlated, real estate markets are a lot less correlated.

What are the main investment themes you're keeping an eye on?

When we invest, we try to look long term. For example, in the US, we have an aging population, as we do in many countries. That means, typically, as you get older, you need more medical intervention and, in the US, there is a privately funded healthcare system. There are more people who need medical attention, creating demand for healthcare. So healthcare buildings, medical offices, as they’re sometimes called, are a secular theme that we invest in.

If I look at other trends, if I look at Asia for example, there's a huge urbanisation trend. So, in less than a decade, 60% of the world's urban population will be in Asia. And that creates demand for real estate – from residential to offices (people need to work – they don't all work from home) to retail. And other opportunities which you might not think of immediately.

So one which we're interested in at the moment is cold storage. Take Japan, for example. The amount of convenience food which is consumed in Japan is estimated to increase between 2018 and 2026 by almost $50 billion a year. That's huge. But with more convenience food, that means more storage and that means more cold storage. So it's those secular themes which tend to drive what they're doing. They're all new ones. They're not the same around the world. So we look at them differently in different regions. But it's really the secular themes which are a key driver of our approach.

Can you share a case study of a building or project you recently invested in?

We've recently completed a building which is an industrial warehouse building on the outskirts of Milan in Italy. It meets a number of our investment criteria. First of all, it’s a big industrial warehouse logistics building. It meets the demand for the change from bricks-and-mortar retail to online retail. You need more warehouse space just to store goods for online retail. It meets that demand.

So Italy is undersupplied. Northern Italy is the economic powerhouse of Italy itself. So it's an undersupplied market in an economically strong region. And that's another endorsement for this. And then the last part of the rationale for investing is sustainability. Sustainability (or ESG) in Europe is incredibly important when investing. It has grown hugely in the last five or ten years. It'll continue to grow. And so, when we developed this building, it was with sustainability in mind.

And so what we've done is create a building which is in demand for occupiers. We've been able to let it very well. It is in a country which is undersupplied, which hopefully allows us to deliver premium rents, and it is sustainable.

It is the number one logistics or warehouse building in terms of sustainability in Italy, and we think it is in the top five globally. So that's great from a sustainability point of view just on its own. But, also we see sustainability within real estate as adding value. We can hopefully deliver better performance by being sustainable, as well as delivering all of the other benefits in terms of reduced carbon, etc.

What are some examples of sustainability features you have added to buildings?

There are lots of things you can do to a building. So first of all, we don't just look at new buildings. I think, historically, many investors have tried to invest in sustainable buildings which are new and kind of ignore their legacy. Were they sustainable when they were being built? So we look at the whole journey, if you like, the whole life cycle.

So things you would do within a building if it's a refurbishment (which is what we tend to prefer rather than building a new building) is look at power usage, to reduce your level of power needed or energy needed. So that can be from augmenting that with things like solar on the roof. That works particularly well in logistics buildings.

It can be just having a more efficient building. If we look at just the lighting alone, it's commonplace these days to use more LED lighting. So those are factors we incorporate. Also, recycling rainwater – also known as rainwater harvesting. Many office buildings historically have used fresh water just for toilets, for example. Now that seems illogical. So, if you can capture rainwater and then reuse that for flushing toilets or even cooling, if you need that in the building, that also seems sensible too.

So all of these are things we can incorporate into buildings as we create them. But it's also looking at things like embedded carbon. If you build a new building, you're using a lot of new concrete. And concrete can be very carbon inefficient. Whereas if you refurbish a building, you retain a lot of the existing frame. There's a lot of embedded carbon in that, which is a much better way of constructing something. You're not actually increasing the carbon output.

And then there’s also recycling concrete on site, which you can do. And we've done that in buildings where you can recycle, in our case, up to 90% of the concrete on site. That's another very efficient way of creating buildings which are fit for purpose for today's market. But also being environmental at the same time.

How do you see ESG as a value driver for real estate?

ESG, or sustainability, is increasingly important, particularly in Europe where I am at the moment. But increasingly globally as well. And it's a valid driver for a few reasons. One is that actually you can create additional value by creating more efficient buildings. And let me give an example. If you have a building which is more energy efficient, it reduces the cost, the energy cost of occupying a building.

And if you're a tenant leasing a building, if you're the CFO, you don't just look at the rent. You look at your total occupational costs. If you can reduce those occupational costs by having a more efficient building, you can afford to pay more rent. That adds directly to investment value. High rent, higher income. That creates higher value.

So that's one aspect where just being sustainable has an investment benefit as well. But there are other benefits too. So one is just attracting the right tenants. You know, we tend to focus on very high credit quality tenants. That tends to be big corporate occupiers. They almost all have sustainability criteria today.

And then the other aspect is just our ability to sell. When we invest in a building, we're always looking at how we exit at some point. We don't necessarily hold buildings forever. And some of the most active buyers in real estate are some of the very big pension funds and insurance companies, many of which have sustainability criteria. They won't invest in a building unless it's sustainable or meets certain criteria.

And therefore, by having sustainable buildings, you're increasing your buyer pool by ensuring that you’ve got some of the biggest institutional investors in that buyer pool. And that may add value as a result.

What benefits can real estate bring to an overall portfolio?

Why have real estate in a portfolio at all, and why have global real estate? Most investors have the majority of their investments in listed asset classes, so equities or fixed income. Listed asset classes have high volatility. You know, they can go up on a daily basis. They are impacted every day by what happens in the news.

And so these markets, as we experienced in 2022, can all fall at the same time and fall pretty dramatically. Real estate, on the other hand, is a very liquid market, but it takes a lot longer to trade. As a result, it is a lot less volatile. And so, by having real estate in your portfolio, you can dampen the volatility. You can dampen the risk significantly by having it as a meaningful allocation in the portfolio.

How can real estate help investors diversify their portfolios?

Real estate markets around the world are relatively uncorrelated. So they're not well correlated with listed asset classes. They're not terribly well correlated with themselves. You know what drives risk and return is often local factors. The local economy. Local things like planning regulations. Supply and demand. And so, by having a global real estate portfolio, you are also reducing volatility and risk. So it's even more stable. And if you put that in an overall portfolio where there’s a mix of listed asset classes, real estate is a is a great stabiliser. It just reduces your risk significantly. And so, if I think about that in terms of numbers, when we look at our global strategy, the volatility of that, it's around 4%. That’s incredibly low. When you compare that with what you see in equities and fixed income, it's lower than both by a huge margin. So, you know, that alone gives it a role within a within a portfolio.

What kind of clients invest in your portfolios? What objectives do you solve for them? 

This year, we're celebrating Invesco Real Estate being around for four decades. So it was set up in 1983. For the bulk of that period of time, we have been investing for large institutional investors. So that's pension funds, insurance companies, some sovereign wealth funds. We built our business of over US$90 billion really based on those investors and satisfying their needs.

And that's through a combination of having either open-ended funds in each region, which is pretty unique, closed-ended funds which are higher returning, sometimes separate accounts or SMAs, plus some more specialist strategies (so they can be residential or hotels). And so we built our business over many years on that basis. But we also broadened it more recently because we felt that investors such as defined contribution pension funds (you know, that's a sector of the market which is growing dramatically) have historically been very poorly served from a real estate perspective.

The only way they could really access real estate was on the listed side, which is fine. You know, they can invest in global REITs or regional REITs, but they tend to be very highly correlated short term with public equities. And so, what we have sought to do more recently is to make some of the investment opportunities which have been available to large institutional investors, large pension funds, to make those opportunities available to more DC investors and even more private investors.

Can you talk about today’s market environment. How is that creating opportunities, particularly in the “value-add” space?

So today's environment, which is one of a bit of turmoil, if you like, rising interest rates, higher inflation, some people say risk of recession. All of that is great if you're a real estate investor. You know, real estate is about being local. It's understanding different market nuances. We love it when there's a bit of turmoil going on in the market, because it's that turmoil that creates opportunities.

So, as an active investor, what we are looking at today is opportunities where we can take advantage of that. For example, there may be motivated sellers because higher interest rates have meant that they cannot refinance – or it makes it less affordable. That's a great opportunity for us to invest in those kind of buildings at more stressed pricing, if you like.

If we look at this kind of environment where there may be more motivated sellers, we see some redemptions coming out of some real estate funds around the world. That also creates an opportunity, perhaps, to invest in buildings which are at more stressed pricing generally. You know, the market isn't going all one way. There's lots of uncertainty.

It means some investors sitting on the side-lines. That's great. You know, if we see a lot of investors sitting on the side-lines, then that's often an opportunity for us to be a bit more counter-cyclical. To be able to jump in and find those opportunities when there's less competition. Today, being an active manager looking to deliver more value-add or opportunistic returns (and so that means returns of 15% plus), this is an ideal environment. We sometimes describe it as a vintage year. And, if I speak to my colleagues who are actively involved in that (those high returning strategies), they think the next one or two years will be some of the best vintage years they will have seen in their career.

So today we think there's a huge opportunity to invest, because there's turmoil. Turmoil creates opportunity, and that's what we take advantage of.

Episode 1 Alternatives: The importance of diversification in today’s market

Video with Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist

 

In the first episode of this new series, we’re joined by Kristina Hooper, our Chief Global Market Strategist.


Kristina discusses the outlook for inflation and interest rates, before sharing her thoughts on what this means for alternatives.

Transcript: Show transcript

Where do you see inflation and interest rates going?

So our expectation is that inflation is largely a rear-view mirror problem. In other words, the disinflationary trend is very much in place and we're going to see inflation continue to come down over time. The wheels have been set in motion by this aggressive tightening cycle. Now, having said that, different economies are in different places. The US started tightening early, as did Canada.

So it's in a more mature place in terms of its disinflationary process. But Europe is close behind and clearly the economy has been very, very resilient. But it is following the same trajectory as the US in terms of likely seeing an economic slowdown and, of course, seeing a moderation in inflation. So that gets us to the big question on rates.

And our expectation is that, first of all, the Fed is done. I do believe that what happened in early May, the FOMC meeting and its announcement, while confusing, represented a de facto conditional pause. Now, the Fed has said it wants to keep rates at this high level for a long time. But we could very well see, especially if this disinflationary trend is as strong as I suspect, that the Fed could certainly cut rates by the end of this year. Some kind of a maintenance cut.

As I said, Europe is a little further behind. So what we anticipate is that it's going to take longer to get to the terminal rate, but the terminal rate is going to be significantly lower than the terminal rate on the Fed funds. So we are getting to the end of the global tightening cycle. And I think that's important to recognise.

I think long rates are moving down and, at a certain point, we should see short rates start to follow in any environment. But certainly in an environment of uncertainty, it's important to have a well-diversified portfolio with some asset classes that have lower correlations to the main asset classes, the staples of portfolios like equities, like fixed income. And so I think this is a time in which investors may recognise more the benefits of diversification with alts in a portfolio.

How have alternatives performed over the last year in the face of so much market turbulence?

So if we think about 2022, that was such a difficult period for two major asset classes, equities and fixed income. Investors were disappointed. Many questions were asked on the part of clients about whether or not balanced portfolios make sense.

I think of 2022 as the kind of year in which investors recognised the benefits of alts. Having a diversified portfolio with alternatives exposure. Because they did exhibit a very different performance. They were a lower correlating asset class relative to equities and fixed income, and that was a year in which it really mattered. It helped smooth returns for those investors that did have exposure to alts. And again, to me, that's the kind of year in which investors can look and see the benefits of diversification with alternatives.

Now that interest rates are so much higher, is there still a case for alternatives?

Yes, absolutely. There is a case to be made for alts in any market environment. And I would suspect that, a year from now, the rates environment will be quite different than it is today. The market environment could be very different than it is today. What is enduring is the diversification benefits that investors can get through alts exposure.

So absolutely. Alternatives make sense.

What does a higher interest rate environment mean for real estate?

We have to recognise real estate has historically and still offers high absolute yields. And so I think it's still a very competitive investment option. I do think there's concern that higher rates environment is challenging for commercial real estate, especially since so many loans are anticipated to come due in the next several years. And there's concern they'd have to refinance at a significantly higher rate.

Although I will point out that I think that we could be in a very different rate environment next year and beyond. We're certainly seeing long rates already come down. It's also important to note that if asset classes like real estate come under pressure, that could represent opportunities as opposed to areas of concern. And finally, I think we need to understand that commercial real estate doesn't just apply to office space.

There is this is actually a very broad category that encompasses industrial warehouses, medical office space, dormitories, storage facilities. It's not just about office space. And so, while there are areas that could be challenged because of the environment (let's think about, in a post-pandemic world, less office usage – although I would argue that return to work policies are moving in the right direction for office space), there are other areas where there are some really compelling secular growth opportunities. So this is a time, in my opinion, to not shy away from real estate.

Now that public credit markets are offering higher levels of income, is there still as much of a case for private credit?

I think this is a compelling time for private credit. If you think about the Global Financial Crisis, 2008 to 2009, private credit held up well. It performed well relative to other asset classes. And that's because of the kind of features that it offered, like financial covenants that ensured prepayment that ensured a lot of features that were protective in nature.

And while I am not suggesting we are going into the Global Financial Crisis, absolutely not, I do think the economy is going to get worse before it gets better. And so this is this is a time in which the kind of financial covenants offered by private credit could be could be a very attractive feature for investors.

At Invesco, we also have a broad range of exchange-traded commodity products. How might these come into play, given your outlook?

Well, if you think about our outlook, our expectation in the short term is that we are going to experience significant headwinds that are going to exert pressure on risk assets. And, in that kind of environment, typically defensive positioning has worked. Part of defensive positioning tactically would be an overweight in gold. And so one could easily access that overweighting of gold exposure through ETFs.

Now back to our macro outlook. Our expectation is that those macro headwinds are likely to be relatively short-lived. That, at a certain point, we'll see clear and convincing evidence that that central banks are done tightening and markets will start to discount an economic recovery going forward.

And that would mark a distinct market regime shift to a more risk-on environment. So, for a tactical allocator, that would mean going into their commodities allocation and moving from an overweight to gold to an underweight, while at the same time moving to an overweight in oil, which is a cyclical commodity. One that that's closely tied to the economic cycle.

And so, for investors who are tactical allocators, ETFs and the access they provide to commodities can be very valuable in making those tactical calls.

Episode 3 Distressed credit: Introducing the asset class, and why now is an exciting time

Video with Paul Triggiani, Head of Distressed Credit

 

In the third episode of this video series, Paul Triggiani introduces Invesco’s distressed credit capabilities.


He shares his outlook for the asset class, before delving into why he thinks distressed credit looks more attractive than private equity right now.

Transcript: Show transcript

What is Invesco’s private credit platform? How does distressed credit/special situations fit into it?

At Invesco, our private credit platform is actually incredibly unique versus our competitors in that we manage roughly $40 billion in assets and we do that across three different buckets of capital: broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed credit and special situations. What's unique about our private credit platform is it is entirely private side. Most of our competitors co-mingle their public high yield business and other public businesses with their credit platform.

Our private credit platform is not commingled with our high yield business. It's entirely separate. So what that means for us is that we are able to take private side information across all three of our verticals, distressed credit, broadly syndicated loans and direct lending. And that's very unique in today's market.

What exactly is distressed credit? Please could you give an overview of the asset class?

So if you think about distressed credit and special situations at its core, going back 20, 25 years, when this asset class began, it really began in many ways as a form of trying to find asymmetric returns for investors. And by that we mean thinking about taking credit risk but generating equity like returns. And in our view, that's really what distressed is meant to be and how we approach philosophically the asset class.

So when we think about an investment, we think about investments that can make investors 16 to 20% net internal rate of return two times plus or minus money multiples. But really, while they're taking primarily credit risk. If investors want symmetric return profiles where they can make a lot of money and lose all their money, they can find that in listed equity markets.

They can find that in private equity.

What are the risks and how do you mitigate them?

So in terms of risks, when we think about risk, there's really two things to think about. One is everything we look at has some level of risk to it because we're investing in companies that are in some level of distress, right? Whether they're stressed, distressed, restructuring, going through a bankruptcy process. Right. Something has gone wrong. Hopefully they're good companies in good industries and they're just going through a transitory period where we can come in, we can help them, we can reduce the amount of leverage on the company.

We can inject new capital into the business to help them grow, and we could help augment the management team, if necessary, with operating partners and C-suite executives that we've worked with in the past. We do have some sector expertise in six or seven different sectors so we can bring that to bear and install really a new form of governance with the business.

And it can, along with the injection of capital into the business, help the company really restart and begin growing again. But there's inherent risk in that, right, in terms of restructuring a business, changing the balance sheet, taking it through a restructuring process. So we try to mitigate that by doing things out of court. We don't like formal bankruptcy processes.

We generally take control of businesses in a consensual way where the other lenders and the equity owners of the business are incentivised to turn over the keys, if you will, of the business to us because we are willing to provide new capital and because we have a strategic vision for the business. The other way to think about risk goes back to thinking about the type of risk return profiles we're really looking for here in that we, as a private credit platform, are very focused on senior secured debt.

And that's true in our broadly syndicated loan group, it's true in our direct lending group, and it's also true in what we do in distressed credit and special situations. We generally enter situations through senior secured debt initially. That allows us to get a coupon payment, which helps us de-risk the investment. It allows us to control the restructuring process because secured creditors have tremendous control in a restructuring in the US, in Canada, in the UK, in certain southern European countries where UK English law is present, and in in the Nordics.

So we like secured creditor rights and they help mitigate risk in a material way. And then the final way to think about risk is that we're cheap. We don't pay fair prices for anything. We don't show up at auctions. We don't generally compete for companies or for pieces of debt. We try to pay as little as little as we can for our business, and we try to create the business, if you will, to use that term, well inside the intrinsic value of the business.

So not paying for it, not paying up for a business, not paying up for an investment is the easiest and quickest return we can make for an investor. So we're very focused on mitigating risk by just being cheap.

You’re a very active manager, partnering closely with the businesses you invest in. Tell us about this process.

The whole goal of our strategy right is really to be rescue and revitalisation capital for these businesses, right? That's really the heart of what we do.

And in many times coming into these situations, the company is under some kind of stress or distress, going through a transition period. It could be a failed integration of an acquisition. It could be a liquidity issue. It could simply be they took on too much debt and the economy is slowing and their earnings are going down and now they're over leveraged.

So it can be any number of issues. But what's important for us is to get into the company early, to speak with their owners of the business. In most cases, private equity firms. We are one of the largest financiers in our private credit platform of private equity firms in the world. So we have a lot of connectivity to the private equity firms that own many of the businesses we look at.

We have a great relationship with them. So our first goal is to talk to the owners, talk to the management teams about how we might be helpful. That could be by buying debt and helping restructure the balance sheet of the company. That can be by providing new capital to the business, which we do on certain occasions.

It could be partnering with the management team and thinking about ways that they can grow the business if they were to reduce the debt or to take incremental liquidity from us. But the whole goal is really to get in partner with the company, the management team and the private equity owner of the business generally, and find a solution that works and generates an outcome that's best for the business.

We've never been involved in a liquidation. We've never been involved in a reduction in force of any size. We don't generate value by liquidating or selling assets or by laying off folks en masse. Our whole goal is really to provide capital to these businesses in a way that allows them to take on growth initiatives that they were unable to do because they had so much debt on their balance sheet.

Can you talk a little about how you integrate ESG considerations into your investment process?

So ESG is a part of every investment committee memo that we write and everything that we bring to investment committee. We have the benefit of being part of a platform that was an early mover in the ESG space, in that we were the first loan manager in Europe and the US to launch dedicated ESG loan funds. And so we've incorporated some of that technology, if you will, into our underwriting process in distressed credit and special situations.

Our general view is that businesses that score negatively on those scales are businesses that we need to be very, very careful with and businesses that don't warrant a good multiple in terms of their valuation and may ultimately be very challenging to exit. So, while we are not an ESG specific fund, we do consider ESG in everything we do.

It's part of every investment committee memo we write, and we generally think businesses that score negatively on those metrics are ones that we ought to be very, very thoughtful about. And very, very careful about and think pretty hard about, not only what we would pay for those, but whether we can ultimately exit those investments at a certain point in time.

Now, taking apart the E for a second and just talking about the S and G, we would think about what we do from an investing point of view as very, very much focused on the S and G part of these businesses. Our whole goal in looking at companies and working with them is to partner with them. To provide them with capital. To help them deleverage, and to help them embark on a new growth plan which, ultimately, should create jobs and create more wealth for the employees and the management team and ultimately our clients and investors.

And so we think one of the ways that that we find, particularly in smaller businesses, that that can be very beneficial, is that focusing on the governance piece is something that's typically missing there. And so we try to construct boards that have a diversity of thought and opinion. We try to construct management incentive plans that don't just have all of the equity with the top three people in the company.

We push that equity as far down as it's valued because we think having all of the employees rowing the boat in the same direction generally leads to a better outcome. We would argue there's a tremendous amount of social good where when you step into a business that would otherwise be liquidating and actually provide it capital and help it transition to becoming a healthy business that grows and can employ people and actually contribute to the economy.

So we think what we do is actually an incredibly friendly strategy from an ESG point of view, albeit one that most investors don't often think of as an ESG specific strategy. So I think many of us in the distressed and special-sits space in the last 12 months have really looked forward to the next two three years as what's likely to be the golden age of distressed investing.

What is your outlook for the asset class?

I think most distressed managers today, and we would agree with this, believe that this next cycle will be the best cycle that we've ever seen. I think we have a bit of a different view as to why and and it's worth expanding on that for a moment. Our view is that while many out there are focused on generating higher returns in this distressed cycle, we think actually returns will probably be about what we normally target: 16 to 20% net two times plus or minus money multiple.

But your probability of achieving those returns and the risk you're going to take to achieve those returns is going to be very different than we've ever seen in any cycle in the last 20, 25 years. Your probability of getting good returns is higher and the risk you're taking is a lot lower. And we would prefer investors focus on less risk and a higher probability of good returns than aiming for a higher return target overall.

The reason we think there's a lot less risk and a higher probability of returns today than prior cycles, is that what we're going to experience, in our view, in the next two or three years is probably a good old fashioned recession. It's probably not like any cycle we've seen before. And if you go back and you think about prior cycles, in 2001, we had a tech telecom cycle. In 2005-6, we had an auto cycle in Europe. 2007-8, we had the global financial crisis, which everyone remembers, right?

Very mortgage related, banking related. Homebuilders, housing, casinos, building products, etc. In 2015, we had a crisis driven by OPEC increasing production. Thanksgiving in the US. And then we had an Amazon period of time for the last ten plus years, where Amazon has disintermediated everyone in the retail space, practically. The interesting combination of all of those cycles, if you will, is that they're all driven by an industry change, if you will, right?

There's an industry event or series of industries that are in transition, in secular change that are causing those periods of distress or recessions. What we're going to see in the next two or three years is just a general slowdown in the economy that impacts all businesses. And if you look at any business today, every part of their cost structure is inflated. Labor, wages, energy, utilities, rent, transportation, logistics, cost of borrowing, interest rates. Everybody's cost structure is inflated and everybody's top line is going down because consumers aren't willing to pay higher prices for things anymore.

So the reason that that's important is that the opportunity set is no longer industry specific. It's across everything. And so you should be able, as a distressed manager, to really skew your portfolio to really, really nice companies in really good industries that are just over leveraged. So we're going to get a crack at good companies with bad balance sheets for really the first time in the last 25 years.

And that's why we're really excited about this next vintage.

In today’s environment, why choose private credit over private equity?

All of our senior team began their life in private equity. So we all came from that industry. It's an industry that's been around now for 50 years, so it's a very mature industry. It's incredibly competitive. And if you look at where private equity is today and you can look in Prequin or Pitchbook or any of the publications that cover private equity, right now, private equity sponsors are being forced to put down about 50, 55% of equity in terms of funding their acquisitions and their borrowing costs, which were 4 to 6%, are now 12%.

So their cost of financing has gone up two, three, four times, and the amount of equity they have to put down went from 20% to 50% plus. So you can imagine the only thing that can give there is price. They have to pay a lot less to buy businesses in order to make a decent return.

So one of the one of the things that you see as a result of that is that M&A activity is down to record lows today because there really is no private equity ability to pay a fair price for something. That's great if you're a strategic business looking to acquire something because you don't have competition from private equity anymore.

But it's really, really challenging right now to deploy money as a private equity investor. The other part about private equity that's worth noting is that, when you invest in a private equity fund, your goal in our view, is to double your money or more. But there is a chance that equity, while it has the ability to have infinite returns, it also has the ability to go to zero.

And we would argue that's a much more symmetric return profile than what we're looking at today. We're looking at a market today where the distressed opportunity set is exploding. There is more leveraged credit out today by a factor of somewhere between three times on the low end, five times on the high end, than there was during the GFC.

The maturities over the next 36 months, half of the maturities over that period, are split B-rated or lower, and almost half of them are in the small cap universe. In our world.

 

