Real estate: Our approach and investment themes to watch

What is Invesco Real Estate, and how does it differ from other managers?

Invesco Real Estate is one of the largest real estate investors globally, with over US$90 billion under management. That already makes us a little different to most other managers. There are relatively few who are global. We have 21 offices around the world in all of the key markets we invest in, and we have people on the ground.

I think boots on the ground is incredibly important. Real estate is a local asset class. You don't trade real estate on a screen. You trade it by having good contacts with the other market participants. We have that. We also cover a wide spectrum of different strategies through from core, to value-add, to opportunistic, through to equity and debt, and also listed and unlisted.

It's unusual to have all of those combined within one firm. And we're also independent. We're not tied to an insurance company or a bank. It's our clients’ interests that motivate us. It is for our clients that we deliver performance. We don't have any other external influences. So it's a pretty unique offering in terms of being a real estate manager.

Invesco Real Estate is a global manager. What are the benefits of this for clients?

We'll look, for this interview here, we're sitting in the UK. The UK is the largest real estate market in Europe and yet it's less than 5% of the global commercial real estate market. So, by investing in a single country or even a single region, you're giving up on huge opportunity. If we're sitting in Europe, Europe's roughly a third of the investment universe, so you’re giving up on two thirds. There are no listed asset classes where people just invest in their own country or region, they tend to invest globally.

Exactly the same should apply for real estate. But, actually, it's almost more important for real estate, because real estate markets around the world differ hugely. What influence a lot of these markets are very local factors. So, what happens here in London is pretty much unlinked to what's happening in Tokyo, for example. Or Seoul. Or perhaps even Washington D.C. They're not terribly well linked.

So, unlike listed asset classes, which tend to be very correlated, real estate markets are a lot less correlated.

What are the main investment themes you're keeping an eye on?

When we invest, we try to look long term. For example, in the US, we have an aging population, as we do in many countries. That means, typically, as you get older, you need more medical intervention and, in the US, there is a privately funded healthcare system. There are more people who need medical attention, creating demand for healthcare. So healthcare buildings, medical offices, as they’re sometimes called, are a secular theme that we invest in.

If I look at other trends, if I look at Asia for example, there's a huge urbanisation trend. So, in less than a decade, 60% of the world's urban population will be in Asia. And that creates demand for real estate – from residential to offices (people need to work – they don't all work from home) to retail. And other opportunities which you might not think of immediately.

So one which we're interested in at the moment is cold storage. Take Japan, for example. The amount of convenience food which is consumed in Japan is estimated to increase between 2018 and 2026 by almost $50 billion a year. That's huge. But with more convenience food, that means more storage and that means more cold storage. So it's those secular themes which tend to drive what they're doing. They're all new ones. They're not the same around the world. So we look at them differently in different regions. But it's really the secular themes which are a key driver of our approach.

Can you share a case study of a building or project you recently invested in?

We've recently completed a building which is an industrial warehouse building on the outskirts of Milan in Italy. It meets a number of our investment criteria. First of all, it’s a big industrial warehouse logistics building. It meets the demand for the change from bricks-and-mortar retail to online retail. You need more warehouse space just to store goods for online retail. It meets that demand.

So Italy is undersupplied. Northern Italy is the economic powerhouse of Italy itself. So it's an undersupplied market in an economically strong region. And that's another endorsement for this. And then the last part of the rationale for investing is sustainability. Sustainability (or ESG) in Europe is incredibly important when investing. It has grown hugely in the last five or ten years. It'll continue to grow. And so, when we developed this building, it was with sustainability in mind.

And so what we've done is create a building which is in demand for occupiers. We've been able to let it very well. It is in a country which is undersupplied, which hopefully allows us to deliver premium rents, and it is sustainable.

It is the number one logistics or warehouse building in terms of sustainability in Italy, and we think it is in the top five globally. So that's great from a sustainability point of view just on its own. But, also we see sustainability within real estate as adding value. We can hopefully deliver better performance by being sustainable, as well as delivering all of the other benefits in terms of reduced carbon, etc.

What are some examples of sustainability features you have added to buildings?

There are lots of things you can do to a building. So first of all, we don't just look at new buildings. I think, historically, many investors have tried to invest in sustainable buildings which are new and kind of ignore their legacy. Were they sustainable when they were being built? So we look at the whole journey, if you like, the whole life cycle.

So things you would do within a building if it's a refurbishment (which is what we tend to prefer rather than building a new building) is look at power usage, to reduce your level of power needed or energy needed. So that can be from augmenting that with things like solar on the roof. That works particularly well in logistics buildings.

It can be just having a more efficient building. If we look at just the lighting alone, it's commonplace these days to use more LED lighting. So those are factors we incorporate. Also, recycling rainwater – also known as rainwater harvesting. Many office buildings historically have used fresh water just for toilets, for example. Now that seems illogical. So, if you can capture rainwater and then reuse that for flushing toilets or even cooling, if you need that in the building, that also seems sensible too.

So all of these are things we can incorporate into buildings as we create them. But it's also looking at things like embedded carbon. If you build a new building, you're using a lot of new concrete. And concrete can be very carbon inefficient. Whereas if you refurbish a building, you retain a lot of the existing frame. There's a lot of embedded carbon in that, which is a much better way of constructing something. You're not actually increasing the carbon output.

And then there’s also recycling concrete on site, which you can do. And we've done that in buildings where you can recycle, in our case, up to 90% of the concrete on site. That's another very efficient way of creating buildings which are fit for purpose for today's market. But also being environmental at the same time.

How do you see ESG as a value driver for real estate?

ESG, or sustainability, is increasingly important, particularly in Europe where I am at the moment. But increasingly globally as well. And it's a valid driver for a few reasons. One is that actually you can create additional value by creating more efficient buildings. And let me give an example. If you have a building which is more energy efficient, it reduces the cost, the energy cost of occupying a building.

And if you're a tenant leasing a building, if you're the CFO, you don't just look at the rent. You look at your total occupational costs. If you can reduce those occupational costs by having a more efficient building, you can afford to pay more rent. That adds directly to investment value. High rent, higher income. That creates higher value.

So that's one aspect where just being sustainable has an investment benefit as well. But there are other benefits too. So one is just attracting the right tenants. You know, we tend to focus on very high credit quality tenants. That tends to be big corporate occupiers. They almost all have sustainability criteria today.

And then the other aspect is just our ability to sell. When we invest in a building, we're always looking at how we exit at some point. We don't necessarily hold buildings forever. And some of the most active buyers in real estate are some of the very big pension funds and insurance companies, many of which have sustainability criteria. They won't invest in a building unless it's sustainable or meets certain criteria.

And therefore, by having sustainable buildings, you're increasing your buyer pool by ensuring that you’ve got some of the biggest institutional investors in that buyer pool. And that may add value as a result.

What benefits can real estate bring to an overall portfolio?

Why have real estate in a portfolio at all, and why have global real estate? Most investors have the majority of their investments in listed asset classes, so equities or fixed income. Listed asset classes have high volatility. You know, they can go up on a daily basis. They are impacted every day by what happens in the news.

And so these markets, as we experienced in 2022, can all fall at the same time and fall pretty dramatically. Real estate, on the other hand, is a very liquid market, but it takes a lot longer to trade. As a result, it is a lot less volatile. And so, by having real estate in your portfolio, you can dampen the volatility. You can dampen the risk significantly by having it as a meaningful allocation in the portfolio.

How can real estate help investors diversify their portfolios?

Real estate markets around the world are relatively uncorrelated. So they're not well correlated with listed asset classes. They're not terribly well correlated with themselves. You know what drives risk and return is often local factors. The local economy. Local things like planning regulations. Supply and demand. And so, by having a global real estate portfolio, you are also reducing volatility and risk. So it's even more stable. And if you put that in an overall portfolio where there’s a mix of listed asset classes, real estate is a is a great stabiliser. It just reduces your risk significantly. And so, if I think about that in terms of numbers, when we look at our global strategy, the volatility of that, it's around 4%. That’s incredibly low. When you compare that with what you see in equities and fixed income, it's lower than both by a huge margin. So, you know, that alone gives it a role within a within a portfolio.

What kind of clients invest in your portfolios? What objectives do you solve for them?

This year, we're celebrating Invesco Real Estate being around for four decades. So it was set up in 1983. For the bulk of that period of time, we have been investing for large institutional investors. So that's pension funds, insurance companies, some sovereign wealth funds. We built our business of over US$90 billion really based on those investors and satisfying their needs.

And that's through a combination of having either open-ended funds in each region, which is pretty unique, closed-ended funds which are higher returning, sometimes separate accounts or SMAs, plus some more specialist strategies (so they can be residential or hotels). And so we built our business over many years on that basis. But we also broadened it more recently because we felt that investors such as defined contribution pension funds (you know, that's a sector of the market which is growing dramatically) have historically been very poorly served from a real estate perspective.

The only way they could really access real estate was on the listed side, which is fine. You know, they can invest in global REITs or regional REITs, but they tend to be very highly correlated short term with public equities. And so, what we have sought to do more recently is to make some of the investment opportunities which have been available to large institutional investors, large pension funds, to make those opportunities available to more DC investors and even more private investors.

Can you talk about today’s market environment. How is that creating opportunities, particularly in the “value-add” space?

So today's environment, which is one of a bit of turmoil, if you like, rising interest rates, higher inflation, some people say risk of recession. All of that is great if you're a real estate investor. You know, real estate is about being local. It's understanding different market nuances. We love it when there's a bit of turmoil going on in the market, because it's that turmoil that creates opportunities.

So, as an active investor, what we are looking at today is opportunities where we can take advantage of that. For example, there may be motivated sellers because higher interest rates have meant that they cannot refinance – or it makes it less affordable. That's a great opportunity for us to invest in those kind of buildings at more stressed pricing, if you like.

If we look at this kind of environment where there may be more motivated sellers, we see some redemptions coming out of some real estate funds around the world. That also creates an opportunity, perhaps, to invest in buildings which are at more stressed pricing generally. You know, the market isn't going all one way. There's lots of uncertainty.

It means some investors sitting on the side-lines. That's great. You know, if we see a lot of investors sitting on the side-lines, then that's often an opportunity for us to be a bit more counter-cyclical. To be able to jump in and find those opportunities when there's less competition. Today, being an active manager looking to deliver more value-add or opportunistic returns (and so that means returns of 15% plus), this is an ideal environment. We sometimes describe it as a vintage year. And, if I speak to my colleagues who are actively involved in that (those high returning strategies), they think the next one or two years will be some of the best vintage years they will have seen in their career.

So today we think there's a huge opportunity to invest, because there's turmoil. Turmoil creates opportunity, and that's what we take advantage of.

