Real Estate: True diversification amidst looming inflation

Important information

The opinions expressed are those of Mike Bessell, Dr. Nicholas Buss and Dr. Katherine Seamans as of November 30, 2021, and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom Invesco has provided it. It should not be relied upon by anyone else. Information contained in this document may not have been prepared or tailored for an Australian audience and does not constitute an offer of a financial product in Australia. You may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco.

The information in this document has been prepared without taking into account any investor’s investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before acting on the information the investor should consider its appropriateness having regard to their investment objectives, financial situation and needs.

You should note that this information:

may contain references to dollar amounts which are not Australian dollars;

may contain financial information which is not prepared in accordance with Australian law or practices;

may not address risks associated with investment in foreign currency denominated investments; and

does not address Australian tax issues.

Issued in Australia by Invesco Australia Limited (ABN 48 001 693 232), Level 26, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, Australia which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence number 239916.