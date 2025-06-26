MPF Scheme Transitioned to eMPF Platform – New Arrangements in Effect

BCT Financial Limited (“BCTF”) and Invesco Hong Kong Limited (“Invesco”) formed a strategic alliance for their Mandatory Provident Fund (“MPF”) businesses in May 2023. Through this alliance, BCTF has become the sponsor of the Scheme since 1 November 2023, while Invesco continues to be the Scheme’s investment manager and to provide a broad spectrum of funds in BCTF’s MPF platform with Invesco’s global investment expertise. Starting today, Invesco will no longer maintain the MPF-related webpages on Hospital Authority Dedicated Website, you can visit the BCT Website for Hospital Authority members to read the latest information about MPF. https://bit.ly/4lclOWn

BCT Strategic MPF Scheme (the “Scheme”) has been onboarded to the eMPF Platform on 3 July 2025. While Bank of Consortium Trust Company Limited (BCT) remains the trustee of the Scheme, eMPF Platform Company Limited will utilize the eMPF Platform to perform the administration of the Scheme, provide scheme administration services to you and handle your service instructions. From then on, you can manage your MPF on the eMPF Platform and should no longer submit service instructions to BCT. eMPF Platfrom: https://www.empf.org.hk/

The existing MPF member webpage will remain accessible until 2 October 2025. You can continue to log in to the member site using the current method to check your account status before the transfer to the eMPF Platform and verify related information. Please be reminded that you can only use the mobile number last registered on or before 4 PM on 17 June 2025, to receive One Time Password for resetting your password or registering a new user.

Additionally, BCT plans to launch a brand new MPF Member Corner starting from 1 August 2025. Members can access the MPF value-added services in the member corner, such as the AI advisor MARIO and the MPF Health Check Report, simply by verifying their identity through the bct+. Download bct+: https://bit.ly/4jiyfOQ