La precisione delle obbligazioni, i vantaggi degli ETF
I BulletShares hanno una scadenza fissa come un'obbligazione individuale, pur offrendo i vantaggi di diversificazione di un fondo e la capacità di trading intraday di un ETF.
Accesso puntuale e a basso costo
L'investimento in diverse scadenze dei BulletShares consente agli investitori di costruire un portafoglio laddered diversificato ed economicamente vantaggioso per gestire il rischio di tasso d'interesse e i flussi di cassa.
Esposizione mirata
Offriamo dieci ETF BulletShares UCITS a basso costo che offrono un'esposizione mirata alle obbligazioni societarie investment grade in USD ed EUR, con scadenze comprese tra il 2026 e il 2030.
Accedi al nostro BulletShares UCITS ETF
I nostri BulletShares UCITS ETF offrono un'esposizione mirata alle obbligazioni societarie investment grade in USD ed EUR, con una gamma di scadenze dal 2026 al 2030. Offriamo la scelta tra classi di azioni a distribuzione trimestrale o ad accumulazione che possono fornire un flusso di reddito regolare al pari di un'obbligazione, o reinvestire i pagamenti delle cedole fino alla scadenza finale.
Costruisci “bond ladder” con gli ETF BulletShares
Questa comunicazione di marketing è destinata esclusivamente agli investitori professionali e ai clienti qualificati/investitori sofisticati. Gli investitori dovrebbero leggere i documenti legali prima di investire.
Titolo #1: Cosa sono “bond ladder”?
Con il termine “bond ladder” si intende un portafoglio di obbligazioni con date di scadenza sequenzialiBond ladders are portfolios of bonds with sequential maturity dates. Man mano che le obbligazioni nella “scala” (ladder) scadono, è possibile utilizzare i proventi per specifiche esigenze, oppure investirli in nuove obbligazioni con scadenze più lontane. Ogni scadenza è di fatto un gradino della scala obbligazionaria, che offre all'investitore la possibilità di scegliere se accettare i proventi o reinvestirli.Lo stesso principio può essere applicato agli ETF a scadenza fissa, come vedremo tra poco.
Ma ora che abbiamo compreso le basi delle scale obbligazionarie, analizziamo i potenziali vantaggi e il modo in cui possono aiutare gli investitori.
Titolo #2: Quali sono i potenziali vantaggi di “bond ladders”?
I bond ladder offrono tre potenziali vantaggi principali:
- Un portafoglio obbligazionario "laddered", composto da scadenze scaglionate, può ridurre il rischio di reinvestimento mantenendo un flusso di reddito costante.
- Bond ladders possono anche consentire all'investitore di personalizzare i profili di scadenza e di durata del proprio portafoglio o la sensibilità alle variazioni dei tassi di interesse in base ai propri obiettivi finanziari.
- Detenendo le obbligazioni fino alla scadenza, si può ridurre l'impatto della variazione dei tassi di interesse durante il periodo di detenzione dell'investitore. Pertanto, le scale obbligazionarie possono offrire potenziali vantaggi sia in un contesto di rialzo che di ribasso dei tassi.
Approfondiamo ora il terzo beneficio.
Se i tassi di interesse aumentano, l'investitore può reinvestire i proventi delle obbligazioni in scadenza in obbligazioni più lunghe con rendimenti più elevati.
D'altra parte,se i tassi d'interesse diminuiscono, un investitore può scegliere di reinvestire solo una parte dei proventi durante la fase di bassi tassi del ciclo, in attesa di migliori opportunità future.
Finora abbiamo parlato solo di laddering obbligazionario, ma come si applica agli ETF UCITS BulletShares?
Titolo #3: In che modo gli ETF BulletShares possono facilitare la costruzione di “bond ladder”
Gli ETF a scadenza definita BulletShares possono facilitare la creazione di un portafoglio laddered perché combinano i vantaggi delle singole obbligazioni e degli exchange traded fund.
Come le singole obbligazioni, i BulletShares offrono un potenziale di reddito regolare per le classi di azioni in distribuzione, una data di scadenza definita in cui i proventi della scadenza vengono versati agli investitori e il controllo della scadenza del portafoglio. Tuttavia, poiché ogni ETF investe in una selezione di obbligazioni, offre i vantaggi di diversificazione associati all'investimento in fondi.E poiché si tratta di ETF, la nostra gamma può offrire la liquidità, la trasparenza e la convenienza fornite dal wrapper ETF, il tutto a un costo contenuto. Consentono agli investitori di evitare i potenziali rischi idiosincratici, i costi di negoziazione, la ricerca e il tempo necessari per costruire una scala di obbligazioni utilizzando centinaia di singole obbligazioni.
I nostri ETF BulletShares offrono un'esposizione mirata alle obbligazioni societarie investment grade in USD e in EUR con scadenze comprese tra il 2026 e il 2030. Qualunque cosa tu voglia realizzare con il tuo portafoglio obbligazionario, gli ETF Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond UCITS offrono soluzioni convenienti e semplice per raggiungere i tuoi potenziali obiettivi.
Considerazioni sui rischi
Per informazioni complete sui rischi, si prega di consultare la documentazione legale.
Fluttuazione del valore:Il valore degli investimenti e qualsiasi reddito da essi derivante possono oscillare. Ciò può essere in parte dovuto alle variazioni dei tassi di cambio. Gli investitori potrebbero non recuperare l'intero importo investito.
Rischio di credito L'affidabilità creditizia del debito cui è esposto il Fondo potrebbe indebolirsi e determinare fluttuazioni del valore del Fondo. Non vi è alcuna garanzia che gli emittenti del debito pagheranno gli interessi e rimborseranno il capitale alla data di rimborso. Il rischio è superiore quando il fondo è esposto a titoli di debito high yield.
Tassi di interesse:Le variazioni dei tassi d'interesse faranno oscillare il valore del fondo.
Prestito titoli:Il Fondo può essere esposto al rischio che il debitore non adempia al proprio obbligo di restituire i titoli alla fine del periodo di prestito, e che, in caso di insolvenza, non sia in grado di vendere le garanzie collaterali fornite.
ESG Il Fondo intende investire in titoli di emittenti che gestiscono meglio le loro esposizioni ESG rispetto ai loro pari. Ciò può influire sull'esposizione del Fondo a determinati emittenti e far sì che il Fondo rinunci a determinate opportunità di investimento. Il Fondo potrebbe avere una performance diversa da quella di altri fondi, compresa la sottoperformance di altri fondi che non cercano di investire in titoli di emittenti in base ai loro rating ESG.
Concentrazione: Il Fondo potrebbe essere concentrato in una regione o in un settore specifico o essere esposto a un numero limitato di posizioni, il che potrebbe comportare maggiori fluttuazioni del valore del Fondo rispetto a un fondo più diversificato.
Scadenza (anni) La durata del Fondo è limitata. Il Fondo sarà chiuso alla Data di Scadenza.
Rischio di calo del rendimento: Durante l'Anno di Scadenza, man mano che le obbligazioni societarie detenute dal Comparto giungono a scadenza e il portafoglio del Comparto passa alla liquidità e ai Titoli del Tesoro, il rendimento del Comparto tenderà generalmente a spostarsi verso il rendimento della liquidità e dei Titoli del Tesoro e pertanto potrebbe essere inferiore ai rendimenti delle obbligazioni societarie precedentemente detenute dal Comparto e/o ai rendimenti prevalenti delle obbligazioni societarie sul mercato.
Rischio di reinvestimento: Gli emittenti di titoli di debito (soprattutto quelli emessi a tassi d'interesse elevati) possono rimborsare il capitale prima della scadenza di tali titoli. Ciò può comportare perdite per il Comparto sui titoli di debito acquistati a premio.
Rischio di estinzione anticipata: Il Fondo può essere chiuso in determinate circostanze che sono riassunte nella sezione del Prospetto intitolata "Chiusura".
Informazioni importanti
Dati a fine maggio 2024, salvo ove diversamente specificato. Il presente documento costituisce materiale di marketing e non intende costituire una raccomandazione d’investimento. Non è da intendersi come una raccomandazione all'acquisto o alla vendita di una particolare classe di attività, titolo o strategia. Non sono pertanto applicabili i requisiti normativi che richiedono l'imparzialità delle raccomandazioni di investimento/strategia di investimento, né i divieti di negoziazione prima della pubblicazione.
Pareri ed opinioni si basano sulle attuali condizioni di mercato e sono soggetti a modifiche. Per informazioni sui nostri fondi e sui relativi rischi, consultare i Documenti contenenti le informazioni chiave/Documenti contenenti le informazioni chiave per gli investitori (lingue locali) e il Prospetto informativo (inglese, francese, tedesco), nonché le relazioni finanziarie, disponibili sul sito www.invesco.eu. Una sintesi dei diritti degli investitori è disponibile in inglese all'indirizzo www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. La società di gestione può porre fine agli accordi di marketing. Le quote/azioni degli UCITS ETF acquistate sul mercato secondario non possono di solito essere rivendute direttamente all'UCITS ETF. Gli investitori devono acquistare e vendere quote/azioni sul mercato secondario con l'assistenza di un intermediario (ad es. un agente di borsa) e possono incorrere in commissioni. Inoltre, gli investitori possono pagare più del valore patrimoniale netto corrente quando acquistano quote/azioni e possono ricevere meno del valore patrimoniale netto corrente quando le vendono. Per gli obiettivi e la politica d'investimento completa, consultare il prospetto informativo in vigore.
La pubblicazione del supplemento al prospetto in Italia non sottintende un giudizio da parte della CONSOB sull'opportunità di investire in un prodotto. L'elenco dei prodotti quotati in Italia, i documenti dell’offerta e il supplemento di ciascun prodotto sono disponibili sui seguenti siti: (i) etf.invesco.com (dove sono inoltre disponibili la relazione annuale di bilancio certificata e i rendiconti semestrali non certificati); e (ii) sul sito Web della borsa valori italiana borsaitaliana.it.
Indice: "Bloomberg®" e gli indici cui si fa riferimento nel presente documento (gli "Indici" e ciascuno di tali indici, un "Indice") sono marchi o marchi di servizio di Bloomberg Finance L.P. e delle sue affiliate, tra cui Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL"), l'amministratore dell'Indice (collettivamente, "Bloomberg") e/o di uno o più fornitori terzi (ciascuno di tali fornitori, un "Fornitore Terzo") e sono stati concessi in licenza d'uso per determinati scopi a Invesco (il "Licenziatario"). Nella misura in cui un Fornitore Terzo contribuisce alla proprietà intellettuale in relazione all'Indice, tali prodotti, nomi di società e loghi di terzi sono marchi o marchi di servizio e rimangono di proprietà di tale Fornitore Terzo. Bloomberg non è affiliata al Licenziatario o a un Fornitore Terzo e Bloomberg non approva, avalla, rivede o raccomanda i prodotti finanziari cui si fa riferimento nel presente documento (i "Prodotti Finanziari"). Bloomberg non garantisce la tempestività, l'accuratezza o la completezza dei dati o delle informazioni relative agli Indici o ai Prodotti Finanziari. Bloomberg non garantisce la tempestività, l'accuratezza o la completezza dei dati o delle informazioni relative agli Indici o ai Prodotti Finanziari.
Invesco Investment Management Limited, Ground Floor, 2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Regolamentata in Irlanda dalla Banca centrale irlandese.
Costruire "bond ladder" con gli ETF BulletShares
Cosa sono i BulletShares e come possono aiutarti a costruire "bond ladder".
Scopri i vantaggi della strategia bond ladder
Una bond ladder è un portafoglio di obbligazioni con date di scadenza sequenziali. Alla scadenza delle obbligazioni, i proventi possono essere utilizzati per finanziare una certa spesa, ad esempio un fondo di risparmio per la casa o per la pensione, o possono essere reinvestiti in nuove obbligazioni con date di scadenza più lunghe.
Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond UCITS ETFs
I nostri ETF UCITS BulletShares possono offrire un approccio conveniente e vantaggioso al laddering del portafoglio. Combinano i vantaggi dell'investimento in singole obbligazioni con i benefici aggiuntivi di diversificazione di un ETF.
BulletShares UCITS ETF - FAQ
I fondi BulletShares UCITS ETF sono fondi negoziati in borsa (ETF) con scadenze definite che consentono agli investitori e ai professionisti della finanza di costruire portafogli personalizzati in base a determinati profili di scadenza nel credito investment grade. I BulletShares sono progettati per unire la precisione delle singole obbligazioni dalle scadenze specifiche con i potenziali vantaggi degli ETF, quali diversificazione e trasparenza.
Man mano che i BulletShares UCITS ETF si avvicinano alla scadenza, la loro duration si riduce. Negli ultimi sei mesi dell'anno di scadenza dell’ETF, si prevede che le obbligazioni nel portafoglio giungano a scadenza o siano richiamate. I proventi di tali eventi vengono poi conservati in titoli di stato statunitensi e titoli di Stato a breve scadenza per gli ETF BulletShares USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF, nonché in titoli e obbligazioni tedeschi e francesi per gli ETF BulletShares EUR Corporate Bond UCITS.
I fondi BulletShares UCITS ETF hanno scadenze definite per simulare l'esperienza degli investitori di acquistare e detenere singole obbligazioni fino alla scadenza per usarle in strategie bond ladder o di altro tipo. I BulletShares UCITS ETF hanno anni di scadenza selezionati, indicati nel nome degli ETF. Ciascun BulletShares UCITS ETF è progettato per scadere a metà dicembre dell'anno stabilito e realizzare una distribuzione finale alla scadenza. Alla chiusura di ciascun fondo, il valore patrimoniale netto degli asset dell'ETF è distribuito tra gli investitori senza che questi debbano intraprendere alcuna azione.
Una bond ladder si costruisce con obbligazioni individuali aventi varie scadenze. Con lo scadere delle obbligazioni, i proventi previsti possono essere utilizzati per esigenze di reddito o reinvestiti in nuove obbligazioni con date di scadenza negli anni successivi. Gli investitori possono usare le bond ladder per contribuire a creare un certo livello di prevedibilità e stabilità, a prescindere dalla volatilità del mercato e dal contesto dei tassi d'interesse. Poiché i BulletShares UCITS ETF hanno date di scadenza specifiche, gli investitori possono usarli per attuare una strategia bond ladder senza il tempo e i costi associati all'uso di obbligazioni singole.
Scopri gli altri ETF della nostra gamma
Building bond ladders with BulletShares ETFs
What are BulletShares and how they can help you build bond ladders.
Build bond ladders with BulletShares ETFs
This marketing communication is for professional investors and qualified clients/sophisticated investors only. Investors should read the legal documents prior to investing.
Title screen #1: What are bond ladders?
Bond ladders are portfolios of bonds with sequential maturity dates. As bonds in the ladder mature, the proceeds can be used to cover a specific need, or they can be invested in new bonds with longer maturities. Each maturity is effectively a rung on the bond ladder, providing the investor with the choice to take the proceeds or to reinvest them. The same principle can be applied to fixed maturity ETFs as we’ll see in a moment.
But now that we understand the basics of bond ladders, let’s cover the potential benefits and how they can help investors.
Title screen #2: What are the potential benefits of bond ladders?
Bond ladders offer three main potential benefits:
- A laddered bond portfolio, consisting of staggered maturities, may reduce reinvestment risk whilst maintaining a consistent income stream.
- Bond ladders can also allow an investor to customize their portfolio’s maturity and duration profiles—or sensitivity to interest rate changes – to suit their financial goals.
- By holding bonds to maturity, it can reduce the impact of changing interest rates during an investor’s holding period. As such, bond ladders can provide potential advantages in both rising and falling interest rate environments.
Let’s explore the third benefit a bit more.
If interest rates increase, an investor would be able to reinvest the proceeds from maturing bonds in longer bonds with higher yields.
On the other hand, if interest rates decrease, an investor may choose to only reinvest a portion of the proceeds during a low-rate phase of the cycle while they wait for better opportunities in the future.
So far, we’ve only talked about bond laddering but how does that apply to BulletShares UCITS ETFs?
Title screen #3: How BulletShares ETFs can make building bond ladders easier
BulletShares defined maturity ETFs can make creating a laddered portfolio easy because they combine the benefits of individual bonds and exchange-traded funds.
Like individual bonds, BulletShares offer regular income potential (for distributing share classes), a defined termination date when the maturity proceeds are paid to investors, and control of portfolio maturity. But, because each ETF invests in a selection of bonds, they provide the diversification benefits associated with fund investment. And because they’re ETFs, our suite can offer the liquidity, transparency, and convenience provided by the ETF wrapper, all at a low cost. They allow investors to avoid the potential idiosyncratic risks, trading costs, research, and time, of building bond ladders using hundreds of individual bonds.
Our BulletShares ETFs provide targeted exposure to USD and EUR investment grade corporate bonds, with maturity ranges from 2026 to 2030.
Whatever you’re looking to accomplish with your bond portfolio, Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond UCITS ETFs offer convenient, cost-effective solutions to help meet your potential income goals.
Investment Risks
For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.
Value fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Credit risk: The creditworthiness of the debt the Fund is exposed to may weaken and result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund. There is no guarantee the issuers of debt will repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. The risk is higher when the Fund is exposed to high yield debt securities.
Interest rates: Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund.
Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.
Environmental, social and governance: The Fund intends to invest in securities of issuers that manage their ESG exposures better relative to their peers. This may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain issuers and cause the Fund to forego certain investment opportunities. The Fund may perform differently to other funds, including underperforming other funds that do not seek to invest in securities of issuers based on their ESG ratings.
Concentration: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified.
Maturity Year Risk: The term of the Fund is limited. The Fund will be terminated on the Maturity Date.
Declining Yield Risk: During the Maturity Year, as the corporate bonds held by the Fund mature and the Fund’s portfolio transitions to cash and Treasury Securities, the Fund’s yield will generally tend to move toward the yield of cash and Treasury Securities and thus may be lower than the yields of the corporate bonds previously held by the Fund and/or prevailing yields for corporate bonds in the market.
Reinvestment Risk: The issuers of debt securities (especially those issued at high interest rates) may repay principal before the maturity of such debt securities. This may result in losses to the Fund on debt securities purchased at a premium.
Early Termination Risk: The Fund may be terminated in certain circumstances which are summarised in the section of the Prospectus titled “Termination”.
Important Information
Data as at 30.11.2023, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.
Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.
Index: “Bloomberg®” and the indices referenced herein (the “Indices”, and each such index, an “Index”) are trademarks or service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), the administrator of the Index (collectively, “Bloomberg”) and/or one or more third-party providers (each such provider, a “Third-Party Provider,”) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes to Invesco (the “Licensee”). To the extent a Third-Party Provider contributes intellectual property in connection with the Index, such third- party products, company names and logos are trademarks or service marks, and remain the property, of such Third-Party Provider. Bloomberg is not affiliated with the Licensee or a Third-Party Provider, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend the financial products referenced herein (the “Financial Products”). Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to the Indices or the Financial Products.
Germany: German investors may obtain the offering documents free of charge in paper or electronic form from the issuer or from the German information agent (Marcard, Stein & Co AG, Ballindamm 36, 20095 Hamburg, Germany).
Israel: No action has been taken or will be taken in Israel that would permit a public offering of the Fund or distribution of this document to the public. This Fund has not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority (the ISA). The Fund shall only be sold in Israel to an investor of the type listed in the First Schedule to the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, who in each case have provided written confirmation that they qualify as Sophisticated Investors, and that they are aware of the consequences of such designation and agree thereto and further that the Fund is being purchased for its own account and not for the purpose of re-sale or distribution other than, in the case of an offeree which is an Sophisticated Investor, where such offeree is purchasing product for another party which is an Sophisticated Investor. This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“the Investment Advice Law”). Neither Invesco Ltd. Nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or fund units other than the fund offered hereby, nor does it constitute an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy from any person in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to a person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
Italy: The publication of the supplement in Italy does not imply any judgment by CONSOB on an investment in a product. The list of products listed in Italy, and the offering documents for and the supplement of each product are available: (i) at etf.invesco.com (along with the audited annual report and the unaudited half-year reports); and (ii) on the website of the Italian Stock Exchange borsaitaliana.it.
Switzerland: The representative and paying agent in Switzerland is BNP PARIBAS, Paris, Zurich Branch, Selnaustrasse 16 8002 Zürich. The Prospectus, Key Information Document, and financial reports may be obtained free of charge from the Representative. The ETFs are domiciled in Ireland EMEA 3535690 /2024