Director, UK & European Equities John Surplice
MA (Honours) in Economics
Dit fonds streeft naar het benutten van marktinefficiënties in Europa waarbij sprake is van een positieve verandering zoals gunstige herstructurering, digitalisering of decarbonisatie.Bekijk alle productinformatie
Het sentiment voor Europa is extreem laag. Na jaren van ondermaatse activiteit maken vele beleggers zich zorgen over het gebrek aan groei en politieke cohesie. De waarderingen weerspiegelen deze negatieve stemming en zijn over het algemeen zeer laag, in sommige gevallen zelfs extreem laag. En juiste deze combinatie van lage verwachtingen en lage waarderingen, biedt kansen: Als de verwachtingen in positieve zin worden overtroffen, zelfs als dit slechts marginaal is, dan kan dit leiden tot aanzienlijke voordelen voor beleggers.
Wij geloven dat de markt moeite heeft om bedrijven te waarderen die zich in een fase van verandering bevinden. Ons succes is gebaseerd op het benutten van afwijkende waarderingen waarbij de mogelijkheid en bereidheid bestaat voor een positieve verandering. We noemen dit ‘Kwaliteitstransitie’. Dit vereist een combinatie van grondige beleggingsanalyses, discipline, geduld en betrokkenheid. Deze aanpak resulteert in een gediversifieerde strategie die op de lange termijn extra rendement (alpha) genereert en ‘waarde’ oplevert.
Het correct anticiperen op wezenlijke veranderingen en de waarschijnlijkheid dat die veranderingen werkelijkheid worden, zijn de pijlers van het beleggingsproces.
Om succesvol te zijn, is een grondig inzicht in de fundamentals van bedrijven en bedrijfstakken nodig alsmede de bereidheid om op lange termijn te beleggen.
Betrokkenheid met bedrijven is een kritische factor om verandering te begrijpen. Samenwerking en uitdagingen zijn belangrijk voor de manier waarop we werken als een team.
Ga voor essentiële beleggersinformatie en factsheets naar de productpagina voor het Invesco Pan European Equity Fund. De belegging heeft betrekking op de verwerving van deelnemingsrechten in een fonds en niet in bepaalde onderliggende activa.
John Surplice en James Rutland beheren de aandelenselectie van het fonds. John heeft bijna 30 jaar beleggingservaring en beheert al ruim 20 jaar diverse fondsen. James heeft bijna 15 jaar beleggingservaring en beheert al 8 jaar fondsen. Het team heeft een uitgebreide kennis van lokale markten en een bewezen trackrecord waar het gaat om het opsporen van bedrijven met een aantrekkelijk potentieel.
We gebruiken een actief, bottom-up beleggingsaanpak gericht op bedrijven die bereid en in staat zijn om een positieve verandering te realiseren. Daarbij richten we ons op de beste mix van individuele risico's en mogelijke beloningen.
Contrary to much of the highly negative sentiment in the markets currently, we believe that the scene is being set for a stronger macroeconomic backdrop in Europe; yes, the overall picture is complicated and not helped by politics, but the underlying data is slowly encouraging. Inventory levels are bouncing along the bottom suggesting the next stage will be re-stocking; interest rates are coming down from their highs and so corporate loan demand is increasing and the supply side is easing; at the consumer level, mortgage demand and supply is also improving; European consumers have also enjoyed a year of real wage growth which, together with the current high savings rates, gives them spending power for when their confidence returns – this is important for an economy where the consumer accounts for over 50% of GDP. As consumer spending picks up, so will corporate confidence improve and capex there likely grow, too, and so the circularity continues.
This outlook of macroeconomic improvement (admittedly from very low levels) would be a supportive backdrop for our Quality Transition approach, that is investing in companies that are able and willing to change for the better. Valuations are a key component of our investment process and there are many opportunities in the European equities space whose Quality Transition characteristics have been over-looked by the markets and so are extremely attractively valued.
Positive change for a company is often closely aligned with and affected by market cycles and, given the improving outlook described above, the strategy is strongly positioned for cyclical recovery in order to benefit. Ultimately, however, it is the combination of low expectations and low valuations which is so interesting here – it would only take a marginal positive surprise for many European names to see meaningful earnings upgrades and so share price performance. This is the opportunity for active investors in European equities.
We prefer a ‘quality transition’ (good companies to great companies) approach over a compounders (great companies that stay great) approach and over a macro approach (trying to time the market). This is because our analysis suggests that Quality Transition generates greater returns over the long-term.
We continuously analyse the European markets for valuations that we believe do not reflect the future prospects of the underlying companies. A key component of this research includes three-year IRR analysis for every portfolio holding and large index stock.
We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.
