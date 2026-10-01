Global Opportunities Strategy
Investment strategy overview
The Strategy is managed by the Global Equities team in the Henley Investment Centre in the United Kingdom. The team uses a fundamental, bottom-up approach, driven by valuation, building a concentrated, 'best ideas', high conviction global equity portfolio. The team builds a 40-65 stock portfolio selected from global equity securities listed in developed or developing markets that generally have a minimum market capitalisation of US$1 billion.
Key facts
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Strategy inception
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Dec 2012
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Name of investment team
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Invesco Global Opportunities
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Location of investment team
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Henley-on-Thames, UK
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