Strategies

Global Opportunities Strategy

Investment strategy overview

The Strategy is managed by the Global Equities team in the Henley Investment Centre in the United Kingdom. The team uses a fundamental, bottom-up approach, driven by valuation, building a concentrated, 'best ideas', high conviction global equity portfolio. The team builds a 40-65 stock portfolio selected from global equity securities listed in developed or developing markets that generally have a minimum market capitalisation of US$1 billion.

Key facts

Strategy inception

Dec 2012

Name of investment team

Invesco Global Opportunities

Location of investment team

Henley-on-Thames, UK

 

 

Fund Managers