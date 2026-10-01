Emily Roberts
Deputy Fund Manager

Emily Roberts

About

Emily is a deputy fund manager for the Henley-based Global Equities team, managing portfolios in the global equity core and global opportunities strategy.

Emily started her career at Deutsche Bank in 2011, where she worked in a number of roles within the Equities division. This included time as an equity research analyst within the European Business Services team, before moving on to become the equity specialist salesperson for the consumer sector. Emily joined Invesco in May 2020 as a senior analyst in the Henley-based Global Equities team, before taking on fund management responsibilities in July 2023.

Emily holds a degree in Experimental Psychology (first class) from the University of Oxford and is a CFA Charterholder.

Job title

Deputy Fund Manager

Commenced Invesco

2020

Commenced investment industry

2011

Location

Henley-on-Thames

Team

Invesco Global Opportunities

Managed products

Funds

AUSTRALIA-RETAIL Global equities
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - hedged

Inception date : 01-Sep-94

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AUSTRALIA-RETAIL Global equities
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - unhedged

Inception date : 31-Aug-99

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AUSTRALIA-RETAIL Global equities
Invesco Wholesale Global Opportunities Fund - hedged

Inception date : 31-Mar-13

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