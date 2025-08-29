Scott Bennett’s is a Director, Invesco Solutions, in Invesco’s global solutions team. He is responsible for Invesco's suite of investment solutions, including Invesco Quantitative Solutions (‘IQS’), Index Solutions, Multi Asset and Private Market Solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Scott is also responsible for leading the Australian-based Invesco Quantitative Solutions (‘IQS’) team.

Scott joined Invesco in 2023 as Director of Factor Investing & Multi-Asset Strategies, responsible for representing Invesco's Quantitative and Multi-Asset Strategy offerings in the local market. As a member of the Australian Client Group team, Scott was involved in managing external researcher relationships and reviews for these investment capabilities across both institutional and wholesale channels.

Prior to joining Invesco, Scott was the APAC head of quantitative investment solutions at Northern Trust Asset Management, where he was responsible for the development and support of quantitative solutions within the Asia Pacific region, including driving thought leadership and working with large institutional clients on customised quantitative solutions.

Scott's experience also spans 14 years at Russell Investments in Sydney and Seattle across a variety of roles, including leading global quantitative research, being responsible for approximately A$45 billion in factor investing (including portfolio completion strategies and ESG) and managing approximately A$7 billion in Australian equities (including multi-manager solutions, smart beta and after-tax). Scott has also been published in several academic journals covering topics such as portfolio construction, risk measurement and ESG.

Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in business (economics and finance) with distinction from RMIT University and a master’s in finance (applied finance) from the University of New South Wales.