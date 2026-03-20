Insight

Hidden Volatility, AI & Small Cap Reversal - February 2026 Reporting Season in Review

20 March 2026
Invesco Australian Equities
February 2026 Reporting Season in Review

In February, we had the majority of Australian listed companies report their 2026 half year preliminary financial results, plus a health set of December balance sheet companies reporting the 2025 full year results. This year we saw on average strong market returns, albeit with high cross-sectional volatility, there was a 31.6% return spread between the best and worst performing industries over the month.

The S&P/ASX 300 returned 3.9%, with strong outperformance by S&P/ASX 100 Large Caps (4.8%) over. S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Small Caps (-2.6%). The Resources super-sector (8.4%) outperformed Industrials (2.2%), with Large Caps dominating across both.

Notable takeaways from February's reporting season announcements:

  • 50% of companies beat consensus estimates, double the number that missed estimates
  • Just 50% of companies beating estimates traded up on results day, while 66% of companies missing estimates were punished
  • Post-result 42% of companies’ consensus FY26 EPS have been revised upwards, while 49% were downgraded

Our Australian Equities team unpack these results further in our February 2026 Reporting Season in Review - click below to read more.

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