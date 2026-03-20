Hidden Volatility, AI & Small Cap Reversal - February 2026 Reporting Season in Review

In February, we had the majority of Australian listed companies report their 2026 half year preliminary financial results, plus a health set of December balance sheet companies reporting the 2025 full year results. This year we saw on average strong market returns, albeit with high cross-sectional volatility, there was a 31.6% return spread between the best and worst performing industries over the month.

The S&P/ASX 300 returned 3.9%, with strong outperformance by S&P/ASX 100 Large Caps (4.8%) over. S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Small Caps (-2.6%). The Resources super-sector (8.4%) outperformed Industrials (2.2%), with Large Caps dominating across both.