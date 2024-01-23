Insight

ESG: Navigating the benchmark maze

23 January 2024
invesco
Invesco
ESG Risk and Reward

Key takeaways

Active risk concerns

1

While active risk has remained stable for the MSCI ESG Leaders and MSCI ESG Universal Screened index suites, it has increased significantly for the MSCI Climate Paris Aligned and MSCI SRI indices.

Significant turnover

2

All ESG indices, for both Europe and the world, exhibit higher turnover, ranging from 10% to 28% p.a. – compared to 2% for the parent indices.

Stock weight risks

3

The ESG indices appear to be more concentrated than their counter parts… the weight of the largest and the ten largest stocks indicate a significantly higher concentration risk, especially for the SRI index.

Investors face a plethora of ESG benchmarks, making for a landscape that is often confusing and fraught with uncertainty about which one to choose – especially for those favouring a passive investment strategy. We feel the time has come to seek greater clarity.

We’ve analysed popular global and regional ESG indices, looking at their past performance and factor patterns, as well as comparing them to traditional capitalisation-weighted indices. We also investigated ways to mitigate the risks inherent in the individual ESG benchmarks and present an alternative that may successfully address some of their shortcomings.

Read more in our latest research piece.

Download the PDF Opens in a new tab

  • This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom Invesco has provided it. It should not be relied upon by anyone else. Information contained in this document may not have been prepared or tailored for an Australian audience and does not constitute an offer of a financial product in Australia. You may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco.

    The information in this document has been prepared without taking into account any investor’s investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before acting on the information the investor should consider its appropriateness having regard to their investment objectives, financial situation and needs.

    You should note that this information:

    • may contain references to dollar amounts which are not Australian dollars;
    • may contain financial information which is not prepared in accordance with Australian law or practices;
    • may not address risks associated with investment in foreign currency denominated investments; and
    • does not address Australian tax issues.

    Issued in Australia by Invesco Australia Limited (ABN 48 001 693 232), Level 26, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, Australia which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence number 239916.  