ESG: Navigating the benchmark maze

Investors face a plethora of ESG benchmarks, making for a landscape that is often confusing and fraught with uncertainty about which one to choose – especially for those favouring a passive investment strategy. We feel the time has come to seek greater clarity.

We’ve analysed popular global and regional ESG indices, looking at their past performance and factor patterns, as well as comparing them to traditional capitalisation-weighted indices. We also investigated ways to mitigate the risks inherent in the individual ESG benchmarks and present an alternative that may successfully address some of their shortcomings.

Read more in our latest research piece.